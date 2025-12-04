Montana Motor Vehicle Division launches new driver licenses and IDs

HELENA – The Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) unveiled today a redesigned and more secure driver license and identification card featuring elements to help reduce driver license fraud and identity theft, making it one of the most secure credentials in the nation. The new cards will be issued beginning December 2025. Currently issued cards will remain valid until their expiration dates.

The long-lasting polycarbonate design features recognizable Montana state landmarks on the background while making it difficult to replicate with black and white laser engraved images, multi-color ink, color shifting elements, ultraviolet designs, and raised tactile features.

The new credentials will feature up to three icons: a white star with a black circle indicating a REAL ID, a black eagle-in-flight U.S. citizenship marker, and a black organ donor symbol consisting of a black heart with a Y inside surrounded by a circle.

“Protecting Montanans’ identity is important, and the new security enhancements strengthen the protection of personal information,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “Attorney General Austin Knudsen and I are proud to bring Montana’s credentials into a more secure and modern era, as it has been nearly a decade since the last license redesign.”

The newly designed Montana driver license is pictured here.

All Montana licenses and IDs also feature encoded elements such as one and two-dimensional barcodes and security backgrounds designed to help reduce driver license fraud and identity theft.

Schedule an appointment at MVD or renew your license here: https://mvdmt.gov/.