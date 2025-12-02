Attorney General Knudsen reminds Montanans to drive sober during National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is encouraging drivers to be responsible before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle as December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. The Montana Highway Patrol will be doing their part to keep the roads safe by increasing patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged drivers.

This year, Montana’s roadways have seen 178 traffic fatalities, approximately 64 of which were suspected to be alcohol related, a 20 percent decrease from 81 from last year. Each of these tragedies are preventable.

“I’m glad to see alcohol-related fatalities are down so far this year. Help us keep it that way this holiday season. Please, be responsible and don’t get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Together, we can make sure everyone gets to and from their destination safely.”

“Our troopers are well trained to spot intoxicated drivers and will be increasing patrols to stop them during Christmas and the New Year. If you drive drunk or drugged, you will be caught,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said. “Help us keep Montana roads safe this season. By simply having a plan if you’ll be drinking, you could save a life.”

When celebrating this holiday season, plan ahead and stay safe. Designate a sober driver before any event involving alcohol, use a ride-sharing service, or public transportation when available. If you are hosting, serve responsibly, and ensure guests have safe options to get home if they’ve been drinking.