Attorney General Knudsen provides tips to protect yourself from scams during the holiday season

HELENA – As Montanans prepare for holiday shopping this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Attorney General Austin Knudsen is sharing a reminder to stay vigilant and be aware of common scams. The Office of Consumer Protection reports that scams tend to be more common during the holidays than any other time of year.

“Scammers will stop at nothing to steal Montanans’ hard-earned money, especially during the holidays. Please, make sure you are paying attention to who you are giving your money to, and if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t let criminals and thieves ruin your Christmas,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Always remember: Stop. Check. Protect.”

Attorney General Knudsen shared the following tips and reminders to avoid falling victim to an internet scam while shopping this holiday season:

When making a purchase through social media: verify the company, ensure the website is secure before paying, and check the account’s public information .

before paying, and . Use a credit card for online shopping so you can track your purchases and dispute any charges you didn’t make or don’t recognize with the credit card company. Do not use wire transfers or gift cards to make a payment . Anyone who asks you to pay using one of these methods is most likely a scammer.

so you can track your purchases and dispute any charges you didn’t make or don’t recognize with the credit card company. . Anyone who asks you to pay using one of these methods is most likely a scammer. Be wary of a false sense of urgency. Trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Do not send gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you do not know. Even if you think it is someone you know, verify their identity before you wire any money.

Even if you think it is someone you know, verify their identity before you wire any money. Never cash checks that you weren’t expecting.

When purchasing gift cards, check the terms and keep the receipts . Remember, Montana law stipulates that gift cards and gift certificates do not expire unless the business is sold. Gift cards can also be redeemed for cash if they were originally for more the $5 but have less than $5 remaining.

. Remember, Montana law stipulates that gift cards and gift certificates do not expire unless the business is sold. Gift cards can also be redeemed for cash if they were originally for more the $5 but have less than $5 remaining. If you’re asked to donate to a charity, give wisely . Ask questions and donate only when you’re satisfied that your money will be used in ways you consider appropriate. Be wary of callers who use high pressure tactics or those who promise you sweepstakes winnings in exchange for your contribution.

. Ask questions and donate only when you’re satisfied that your money will be used in ways you consider appropriate. of callers who use high pressure tactics or those who promise you sweepstakes winnings in exchange for your contribution. Be cautious when clicking links. Scammers send unsolicited texts or emails, claiming a package is delayed, held at customs, or undeliverable due to an incomplete address or unpaid fee; victims are urged to “click here to reschedule” or “pay a small fee,” leading to fake websites that steal personal info, credit card details, or install malware.

Montanans can report any phone, email, or mail scams to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at https://dojmt.gov/office-of-consumer-protection, [email protected], or (406) 444-4500 or toll free at (800) 481-6896.