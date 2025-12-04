Leading Caribbean Bank goes live on Temenos Transact with Validata ConnectIQ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that one of the leading banks in the Caribbean has successfully completed a large-scale data migration from its legacy core banking system to Temenos Transact.Leveraging Validata ’s ConnectIQ platform — a unified, AI-powered, no-code data automation, migration, and integration platform — the migration achieved 100% data and financial accuracy, setting a new benchmark for performance and precision in core banking transformation projects.The data migration covered a comprehensive range of banking products and customer data across retail, commercial, and corporate portfolios. Using Validata ConnectIQ , the bank automated the full lifecycle of the data migration, from data extraction, validation, transformation to seamless loading into Temenos Transact and financial reconciliation, delivering exceptional efficiency with minimal downtime.A total of 2.3 million customer records were migrated in just under 45 minutes and approx.. 250,000 charged-off loans within 5 hours. Additionally, 23,000 facilities records were migrated in only 20 minutes. In under 7 hours, 478,000 current loans—including consumer, mortgage, commercial, vehicle, and revolving credit products—were successfully migrated.The migration delivered 100% data and financial accuracy, ensuring complete integrity across all migrated datasets. The process was executed rapidly with no critical errors or rework required. The bank benefited from end-to-end automation across data extraction, validation, transformation, loading, and reconciliation, resulting in a smooth and efficient transition. The project also marked a successful go-live on Temenos Transact R24 hosted on an Azure private cloud environment.“The results speak for themselves — Validata ConnectIQ delivered speed, accuracy, and reliability beyond expectations,” said Vaios Vaitsis, Founder & CEO at Validata Group. “Achieving perfect accuracy across millions of records reflects the maturity of our platform, enabling financial institutions to migrate complex datasets at unprecedented speed and precision.”This project further strengthens Validata’s position as a trusted partner in large-scale core banking transformation initiatives, empowering financial institutions to transition to next-generation platforms with confidence, accuracy, and agility.

