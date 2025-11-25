ASA Pakistan Completes Go-Live Using Validata’s AI-Powered Continuous Quality Engineering Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASA Pakistan is part of ASA International, a global microfinance institution serving more than 2.6 million clients through over 2,000 branches across 13 countries in Africa and Asia. ASA International is dedicated to offering affordable financial services to enable low-income female micro-entrepreneurs to enhance their businesses and increase family incomes.Pakistan is one of the first sites to roll out Validata ’s solution using a managed testing services model, which includes automated regression for continuous release management and upgrades. The rollout leverages the ValidataSense.ai platform—a no-code, all-in-one “super-app” that combines advanced automation, AI, machine learning, test data management and analytics to deliver resilient, end-to-end test automation.The platform accelerates test design and execution, improves accuracy and consistency, and enhances test coverage by automating repetitive, complex tasks while reducing manual effort, using a risk based approach. Self-healing, reusable test workflows ensure long-term efficiency and cost savings across future releases, supporting the bank’s need for continuous quality at scale.Steven van Zuylen, Chief Technology Officer at ASA International, commented, “The go-live in Pakistan marks a major milestone in ASA International’s broader digital transformation strategy. Introducing AI-powered automated testing across our operations strengthens our ability to scale efficiently, reduce operational risk, and deliver consistent, high-quality financial services to the communities we support globally. Validata’s platform provides the technological foundation we need to accelerate future rollouts across multiple countries.”Khurram Gul Agha, Chief Digital Information Officer at ASA Pakistan, commented, “We are pleased that we have Validata as our trusted partner to support us in our Temenos transformation project. As we are modernising our core banking infrastructure, the ability to automate and streamline our testing processes is critical to ensuring quality, speed, and effective risk mitigation. Validata’s AI-driven platform provides us with the agility and intelligence needed to accelerate our digital transformation journey while maintaining the high standards our customers expect.”“We are excited that we have worked together with ASA Pakistan in this journey. At Validata, our ultimate focus is to drive value for our customers by empowering them with next generation AI capabilities to succeed in today's dynamic banking landscape, by aligning cost, quality, time, and market performance. Our goal is not only to de-risk and accelerate testing activities but to automate and standardise regression testing across all ASA International locations.” added Vaios Vaitsis, CEO at Validata Group.

