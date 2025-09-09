Validata Launches AI-Powered Invoice Reconciliation to Transform Finance Operations

UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validata today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Invoice Reconciliation solution, built on ConnectIQ platform, a breakthrough in automating one of finance’s most time-consuming and error-prone processes. By combining advanced OCR technology with ERP matching, the solution empowers finance teams to streamline invoice and expense reconciliation, boost productivity, and gain real-time visibility into spending.Invoice reconciliation has traditionally been a manual, error-prone process—slowing down month-end closings, increasing compliance risks, and frustrating suppliers. Adding to the challenge, the absence of seamless API integrations with enterprise ERPs has forced teams to rely on manual data entry and transfers—slowing down reconciliation and driving up costs.Validata offers an AI-powered, all-in-one platform for real-time, end-to-end reconciliations , AI-powered transaction matching, case and exception management. With the addition of invoices reconciliation, Validata changes the game, by automatically capturing key invoice data, validating supplier details, amounts, dates, and VAT, and reconciling them against purchase orders and goods received notes, enabling automated two or three-way matching.With seamless integrations into leading ERP and core banking systems like SAP, Oracle, and Temenos, and others, the system delivers up to 70% reduction in manual validation time, processing expenses in minutes instead of days.Key benefits include:- 10x productivity gains for finance teams- Real-time invoice and expense reconciliation with accurate validation- Faster approvals with no month-end backlog- Built-in compliance and audit readiness with detailed logs- Better cash flow management and forecasting through instant insights“Finance teams no longer need to spend hours or days reconciling invoices manually,” said Vaios Vaitsis, Founder and CEO at Validata. “Our AI-Powered Invoice Reconciliation solution redefines how finance teams work—eliminating errors, enhancing productivity, accelerating processes, and giving businesses the clarity and control they need to make smarter financial decisions.”The solution is designed to deliver not only automation, but also control and transparency, enabling businesses to manage expenses proactively, reduce financial leakages, and improve supplier relationships.

