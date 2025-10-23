Unlocking M365 Copilot: Free Training Explores AI Tools Transforming Workflows

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Session Explains Microsoft’s Latest AI Advancements

Microsoft has made significant advances in how Copilot integrates with everyday workflows” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Microsoft continues to expand the capabilities of Copilot across Microsoft 365, professionals are eager to understand how to make the most of these powerful AI tools. ONLC Training will host a free 90-minute online training, “Unlocking M365 Copilot: The AI Advantage You’re Not Using—Yet,” on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 12:00–1:30 PM ET.The session will demonstrate how Microsoft 365 Copilot helps users streamline communication, generate content, and analyze information—all directly within familiar applications like Word, Excel, and Outlook. The training also explains how Copilot Chat differs from the premium Microsoft 365 Copilot, giving attendees a clear understanding of available features under their existing enterprise licenses.“Microsoft has made significant advances in how Copilot integrates with everyday workflows,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “This class helps participants see the value that’s already built into their Microsoft 365 environment—and how Copilot Chat can become a trusted assistant rather than an untapped feature.”Inside the Free TrainingIn just 90 minutes, participants will:Explore the latest enhancements to Microsoft 365 CopilotLearn how Copilot Chat compares with the premium Microsoft 365 CopilotWatch demonstrations showing how AI can assist with writing, summarizing, and data interpretationUnderstand security and compliance considerations for enterprise environmentsAccess bonus Microsoft Learn content on Copilot and PromptingThe session is ideal for business professionals, managers, and IT decision-makers looking to improve team productivity and collaboration through AI-driven tools.Meeting Rising Demand for Practical AI SkillsONLC reports growing demand for introductory AI training among organizations that want to explore Copilot’s business value before deploying it at scale. Many teams already have access to Copilot Chat but haven’t yet leveraged it effectively.“We’re seeing a wave of curiosity among business users,” Williamson added. “This free session helps teams experiment safely and start meaningful conversations about how AI can enhance their workflows.”Reserve Your SpotUnlocking M365 Copilot: The AI Advantage You’re Not Using—YetNovember 19, 2025 | 12:00–1:30 PM ET | Free Online TrainingSpace is limited. Registration is open now at www.onlc.com/free-microsoft-copilot-classes.htm About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. With expert instructors and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today’s evolving technology landscape. Training is available for individuals, teams, and enterprise clients, with both standard and customized options. Learn more at www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.

