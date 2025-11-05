Increase the Effectiveness of Your AI Adoption Training with Custom SparkLab Examples

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. At ONLC, we guide organizations through every phase of their AI journey—from getting data organized to building intelligent workflows and nurturing AI-ready teams

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training today announced SparkLabs, a hands-on training format delivered as part of ONLC’s AI Transformation Services. As a trusted transformation partner for organizations modernizing their technology stacks, ONLC uses SparkLabs to anchor AI learning in each client’s own documents, tools, and workflows—turning AI from theory into everyday practice.“For more than 40 years, ONLC has helped organizations move from one digital era to the next,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “AI isn’t a single hammer—it’s a Swiss-army-knife of capabilities. SparkLabs reduces the confusion by focusing on the specific workflows people already own, creating those ‘aha’ moments where the hype finally connects to the job.”Where SparkLabs fits: inside AI Transformation ServicesSparkLabs is a modular training component within ONLC’s broader AI Transformation Services, which guide clients from readiness and governance through workflow redesign and adoption. SparkLabs sessions are used to validate use cases, build confidence, and accelerate change management by showing teams how generative AI operates in their environment, using their terminology and artifacts.The problem SparkLabs solvesTeams often learn generic AI skills and then try to apply them everywhere. But AI is not monolithic; it’s a multi-tool that must be shaped to each role, system, and process. SparkLabs narrows the permutations by centering on real workflows—proposal drafting, policy reviews, reconciliation steps, campaign briefs, SOP updates—so people can see what good looks like in their day-to-day work.How SparkLabs worksIntake & curation: A short survey gathers representative processes and redacted examples.Design & alignment: ONLC’s educational design team maps exercises to the client’s tools and controls; privacy-preserving synthetic examples are available when needed.Hands-on delivery: From 90-minute primers to half-day/full-day labs, participants practice prompts, patterns, and guardrails inside familiar workflows and leave with reusable artifacts and next steps.Privacy & securitySparkLabs can run entirely in the client’s tenant. Proprietary content remains under client control; ONLC does not retain customer data. Redaction and synthetic datasets are available when access is restricted.AvailabilitySparkLabs can be scheduled as a standalone engagement or integrated into any ONLC private group session. Formats are tailored by role (operations, finance, sales, HR, IT) and by data readiness.Learn more: onlc.com/sparklabs About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a provider of IT and business skills education and a trusted transformation partner to organizations adopting generative AI. Drawing on more than four decades of helping companies navigate major technology transitions, ONLC delivers live, instructor-led training and AI Transformation Services—from readiness and governance to workflow implementation—along with customized solutions like SparkLabs that make AI useful on the job. Learn more at www.onlc.com

