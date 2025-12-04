Participant Graduates from North Central Problem-Solving Court

On November 24, 2025, the North Central Problem-Solving Court celebrated the graduation of one of its participants at the Holt County Courthouse in O’Neill. The Honorable Mark Kozisek presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony marks the successful completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Drug Court is a minimum 20-month program in which participants learn the skills needed to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol.

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternative route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. These courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. Their goal is to protect public safety and improve participants’ chances of successful rehabilitation by using validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and supportive services.

Doug Stanton, North Central Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 340-3461

Photo: Judge Mark Kozisek with graduate.