Newsquest and Evvnt Release ‘Smarter Way’ to Sell Tickets and Promote Events to Local Audience

We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Newsquest in such a meaningful way.” — Richard Green, Evvnt’s CEO

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCALiQ Tickets is a new local ticketing and event marketing solution designed to harness the power of local media to sell more tickets and reach a wider audience. Event organisers will get exclusive access to an all-in-one event ticketing platform plus complimentary marketing, ensuring they get the most from every event.Brought to you by Newsquest, one of the UK’s largest regional media publishers with over 200 local news and media brands, in partnership with Evvnt , the leading Events Commerce Platform. The launch marks an expansion of their longstanding partnership.LOCALiQ Tickets makes it easy to sell tickets for events and helps event organisers reach more people in their community. Events get free promotion both online and in print across Newsquest’s trusted local networks, reaching a local audience of potential attendees ready to engage with their event on highly trusted platforms.Unlike some leading ticketing platforms, LOCALiQ Tickets is completely free to use with no cost to the event organisers, while still offering the same capabilities. Key features of the ticketing platform include: fully customisable event webpages, flexible ticketing options, a mobile box office app, full reporting capabilities where ticket sales can be tracked and much more. Event organisers will also benefit from expert advice and comprehensive ticketing support provided by Evvnt.Richard Saltmarsh, Commercial Development Director at Newsquest, commented:“We’re proud to be growing our partnership with Evvnt to deliver LOCALiQ Tickets a truly transformative solution for our readers and customers. This platform is more than just ticketing; it’s a powerful tool that enables local advertisers to drive real results, connect with engaged audiences, and maximise the impact of every event, no matter the size. By harnessing the strength of our trusted regional media brands, we’re not only supporting organisers to sell more tickets and lower marketing costs but also enriching the reader and user experience for our local audiences across the UK, it’s the definition of connecting local communities.””Richard Green, CEO of Evvnt, added:“This launch represents a unique opportunity for local event organisers across the UK. Through LOCALiQ Tickets, businesses can achieve sold-out events, collect first-party consumer data, and receive ticket revenue safely in advance - all while surfacing more exciting, local experiences to the communities that matter. We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Newsquest in such a meaningful way.”Additional Information: Newsquest Media Group is a leading local news publisher in the UK with a portfolio of more than 200 news and media brands. With an average online audience of over 50 million users a month and over four million readers a week in print. In August 2025 Newsquest achieved a record-breaking digital audience performance with 61 million unique online visitors, generating 208 million article page views.LOCALiQ is an award-winning digital marketing agency which is part of Newsquest Media Group. It is a Publisher-Powered Digital Agency, connecting Advertisers with local people, their future customers, who trust the content they read every day.Evvnt is the leading Events Commerce Platform offering event ticket and marketing to over 43million customers across a network of over 5500 local news and media websites.In 2024, the UK event ticketing market saw a significant surge, proving that live experiences remain a high priority despite economic challenges; Consumer spending on live shows grew by 6.7% (Barclays), 48% of eventgoers made live entertainment a top spending priority (IQ Magazine / Tixel).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.