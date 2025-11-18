Evvnt Urges Shoppers to Turn Their Black Friday Boycott into a #BrightFriday for Local Arts and Event Venues

Evvnt's proud team members, Erin vanFossen and Chris Caudle, having a #BrightFriday Evvnt's team member, Bobbie Jo Stuff, having a #BrightFriday Evvnt's team member, Bryan Boettcher, having a #BrightFriday

This holiday season, Evvnt is partnering with local event organizers and community influencers to encourage people nationwide to support small-town legends.

Data shows depression drastically increases during the holidays. People need community. You can find thousands of free events to lift your entire family's spirits on Evvnt. Don’t hide. Join us.” — Richard Green, Evvnt’s CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evvnt , the community-driven events ticketing and marketing technology, is challenging Black Friday boycotters to turn their protest into purpose by creating a #BrightFriday — celebrating their communities and painting it local by gifting loved one's tickets to local events this season.Evvnt has tens of thousands of local event listings for both FREE and paid local events anyone could attend.From November 24–28, Evvnt and its network of thousands of event promoters around the world will create a #BrightFriday Christmas lights display across social media—posting and boosting each other’s art, community moments, and local charm alongside a unified plea to support local arts.They’ll all be echoing the message:“We’re proud to brighten our community! Stand with local arts this holiday season.”If you want to see this unique Christmas lights display, follow @evvnt on Instagram or search the hashtags #BrightFriday, #PaintItLocal, or #Evvnt to discover local artists who could use your support.Evvnt will also be gifting two lucky local artists a full marketing package for their next event, including Premium Event Listing distribution to 30+ event sites and a Premium Email Campaign to 3,000 curated local leads.The Spark to Evvnt’s #BrightFridayThe campaign concept was powered by an unexpected exchange following Evvnt’s Black Friday Newsletter series launch, which offered free marketing strategy guides and design templates for small organizations — from nonprofits to community theaters.One recipient replied, “Like most folks, we will be actively boycotting this year’s Black Friday.”Rather than ignore the comment, Evvnt’s team saw this as a learning opportunity.“We completely understand and respect a boycott on big business this Black Friday,” Evvnt wrote. “However, Evvnt represents the largest network of small local arts venues in the world. We provide free technology, marketing, and services for communities that truly need the extra boost this holiday season. We deeply urge you to invest in gifting cherished memories to your family while lifting up your local arts community.”Evvnt’s CEO Richard Green added,“Data shows depression drastically increases during the holidays. People need community. You can find thousands of free events to lift your entire family's spirits on Evvnt. Don’t hide. Join us.”

