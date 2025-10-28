Evvnt and Envisionwise Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Local Event Discovery Across Community Websites
The best presents don’t sit under a tree—they’re local events in your neighborhood, all year long. That’s what makes this media-meets-tech partnership special.
Through this integration, Envisionwise-powered websites will now feature a dynamic, fully interactive local events calendar utilizing Evvnt’s nationwide network of over 10 million events. Visitors can easily discover what’s happening in their community, while site owners benefit from richer, more engaging local content that keeps audiences coming back.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Envisionwise to expand access to local events and experiences,” said Richard Green, CEO of Evvnt. “This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to helping local media connect audiences with their communities through discovery, participation, and engagement.”
This new integration seamlessly allows locals the access to browse upcoming local events, submit their own listings, and even buy tickets directly on-site — creating a turnkey local engagement hub.
“Our mission has always been to empower local media with the tools they need to serve their communities,” said Jackie Parks, President/Owner of Envisionwise. “By adding Evvnt’s technology, we’re giving our partners an effortless way to showcase what’s happening locally — from concerts and festivals to community fundraisers — all while keeping audiences engaged on their sites.”
The Evvnt integration is automatically available to Envisionwise partners at no additional charge. Participating sites can expect to see their new calendar features live in the coming weeks.
For more information about this partnership, visit https://evvnt.com or https://envisionwise.com/add-ons/event-discovery
About Evvnt
Evvnt powers event discovery, marketing, and ticketing across thousands of local media sites. Its event syndication and ticketing platform connects event organizers with audiences through a national network of calendars and partner media outlets.
Learn more at www.evvnt.com.
About Envisionwise
Envisionwise provides digital solutions for radio, television, and local media outlets nationwide. Their suite of tools — including website design, mobile apps, and streaming integration — helps stations grow their audience, generate revenue, and strengthen community engagement.
Learn more at www.envisionwise.com.
