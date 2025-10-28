Evvnt and Envisionwise Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Local Event Discovery Across Community Websites

The best presents don’t sit under a tree—they’re local events in your neighborhood, all year long. That’s what makes this media-meets-tech partnership special.

Our mission has always been to empower local media with the tools they need to serve their communities” — Jackie Parks, President/Owner of Envisionwise

SAVOY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envisionwise, a leading provider of digital solutions for local radio, TV, and media websites, is proud to announce a new partnership with Evvnt, the leader in local event marketing and ticketing. This collaboration will bring best-in-class local event discovery to Envisionwise client sites — at no extra cost to participating stations.Through this integration, Envisionwise-powered websites will now feature a dynamic, fully interactive local events calendar utilizing Evvnt’s nationwide network of over 10 million events. Visitors can easily discover what’s happening in their community, while site owners benefit from richer, more engaging local content that keeps audiences coming back.“We’re thrilled to partner with Envisionwise to expand access to local events and experiences,” said Richard Green, CEO of Evvnt. “This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to helping local media connect audiences with their communities through discovery, participation, and engagement.”This new integration seamlessly allows locals the access to browse upcoming local events, submit their own listings, and even buy tickets directly on-site — creating a turnkey local engagement hub.“Our mission has always been to empower local media with the tools they need to serve their communities,” said Jackie Parks, President/Owner of Envisionwise. “By adding Evvnt’s technology, we’re giving our partners an effortless way to showcase what’s happening locally — from concerts and festivals to community fundraisers — all while keeping audiences engaged on their sites.”The Evvnt integration is automatically available to Envisionwise partners at no additional charge. Participating sites can expect to see their new calendar features live in the coming weeks.For more information about this partnership, visit https://evvnt.com or https://envisionwise.com/add-ons/event-discovery About EvvntEvvnt powers event discovery, marketing, and ticketing across thousands of local media sites. Its event syndication and ticketing platform connects event organizers with audiences through a national network of calendars and partner media outlets.Learn more at www.evvnt.com About EnvisionwiseEnvisionwise provides digital solutions for radio, television, and local media outlets nationwide. Their suite of tools — including website design, mobile apps, and streaming integration — helps stations grow their audience, generate revenue, and strengthen community engagement.Learn more at www.envisionwise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.