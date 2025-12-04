Intelligent Automation Conference Global 2026 Announces Speakers & Program Focus

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Intelligent Automation Conference Global 2026 has revealed its speakers and core themes for the upcoming event, scheduled for 4–5 February 2026 at Olympia London. Organised as part of the TechEx Global series, the conference will bring together senior automation, operations, and digital transformation leaders from around the world to explore how intelligent automation is shaping enterprise operations.With more than 8,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and 150+ exhibitors, the 2026 conference promises to deliver two days of actionable insights, technical case studies, and hands-on sessions on RPA, cognitive automation, human–IA collaboration, agentic automation, GenAI-enabled operations, and cross-technology integration.________________________________________Featured SpeakersThe event lineup includes leading practitioners and strategists who are driving large-scale automation and transformation across major organisations. Confirmed headliners include:● Ahmed Elahi, Senior Director of AI & Technology Transformation, SkyShowtime● Biju Chudasama, Chief Technology Officer, Wilson James● Ramit Sharma, VP – Lead Engineer, NatWest Group● Andrei Muraru, Head of Automation, Superbet● Hariss Amin, Global Lead, CX & AI Product Management – eCommerce, Hunter Douglas, Inc.● Amal Makwana, Senior VP – Engineering Manager, Delivery Lead, Citi● Armand Angeli, Vice-President, Digital Transformation Group, DFCG● Rogin Robert, Senior Solutions Engineering Manager, Forvis Mazars GroupThese speakers and others will share real-world automation implementations, strategic roadmaps, architectural lessons, and governance frameworks — from initial deployment through to scale and optimisation.________________________________________Key Conference ThemesIntelligent Automation Conference Global 2026 will cover the most relevant and urgent topics in enterprise automation. Highlighted themes include:● Robotic Process Automation (RPA) at scale — strategies for enterprise-wide deployment.● Cognitive Automation & Agentic Systems — combining AI, ML and automation for smarter workflows.● Human–IA Collaboration — designing processes where humans and intelligent systems work together seamlessly.● Generative AI for operational workflows — using GenAI to automate content, code, decision-making, and more.● Realistic Automation Roadmaps — planning and scaling automation across the enterprise.● Integration of multiple technologies — bridging automation with data, AI, cloud, and edge systems.● AI-enabled processes and decision intelligence — embedding intelligence into business operations.● Enterprise automation governance & risk management — ensuring compliance, security, and ethical automation.________________________________________Audience & Networking OpportunitiesThe Intelligent Automation Conference Global 2026 is designed for: CTOs, CIOs, Chief Automation or Transformation Officers, IT Directors, Automation Engineers, Process Architects, AI and Data Leaders, Investors, and other senior-level professionals involved in automation strategy or implementation.________________________________________Registration & Media InformationTo learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at Intelligent Automation Conference Global 2026, visit: https://intelligentautomation-conference.com/global/ For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact:enquiries@techexevent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.