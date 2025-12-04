AI & Big Data Expo Global 2026 Announces Speaker Lineup and Core Technical Themes

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI & Big Data Expo Global 2026 Announces Speaker Lineup and Core Technical ThemesAI & Big Data Expo has announced its keynote speakers, programme highlights, and technical focus areas for AI & Big Data Expo Global 2026, taking place 4–5 February 2026 at Olympia London. The event will unite senior data, AI, analytics, cloud, engineering, and digital transformation leaders from across the globe to explore the latest enterprise applications of artificial intelligence and big data.Part of the wider TechEx Global event series, the 2026 Expo will deliver two days of actionable insights, practical frameworks, and real-world case studies across AI, machine learning, data strategy, MLOps, deep learning, analytics, ethical AI, and next-generation data infrastructure.________________________________________Featured SpeakersThe programme brings together senior practitioners and technical leaders driving complex AI and data initiatives across major global organisations, including:● Konstantina Kapetanidi, VP, Global Data Solutions & Head of Data Science, Europe, Visa● Shekhar Kulkarni, Chief Architect, Deutsche Telekom● Chrissie Kemp, Chief Data & AI Officer, Jaguar Land Rover● Bernard Ruyssen, Chief Data & AI Officer, AXA● Paul O’Sullivan, SVP Solution Engineering and Salesforce UKI CTO, Salesforce● Ryan Courtier, SVP, Senior Product Manager – Gen AI Platforms, Citi● Paul Yates, CIO, ING● Irina Osovskaya, Senior Director Business Engagement, Data Science & AI; R&D, AstraZeneca● Riccardo Calliano, VP Finance, GenAI Commercial Investments, GSK● Dilshat Uteshev, Head of Applied AI/ML, Executive Director, JPMorganChase● Eric Bobek, Global Director Analytics, Just Eat Takeaway.comSpeakers will share hands-on experience across the expo stages, showcasing enterprise deployments, architectural best practices, and strategies for scaling AI responsibly and effectively.________________________________________Key Conference ThemesAI & Big Data Expo Global 2026 will deliver deep-dive sessions addressing the most urgent challenges and high-impact opportunities in AI and data science. Key themes include:● Enterprise AI success stories – proven use cases from insight to operational impact● Generative AI – architectures, governance, and enterprise adoption● Intelligent interfaces and automation – leveraging conversational AI● AI strategy and digital transformation – frameworks for large-scale● Responsible and ethical AI – governance, assurance, and risk management● Data architecture and modernisation – cloud, hybrid, and distributed data platforms● MLOps and AI engineering – deployment pipelines, observability, and model lifecycle● Scalable infrastructure for AI workloads – compute, storage, and performance optimisation● AI development workflows - RAG-based product assistants, responsible AI, and enterprise AI systems________________________________________Audience & Networking OpportunitiesAI & Big Data Expo Global 2026 is designed for CTOs, CIOs, Chief Data Officers, Heads of AI, Data Science leaders, Enterprise Architects, MLOps teams, CISOs, and senior digital transformation executives. The event features over 200 technical sessions and workshops and 150 exhibitors, providing opportunities for peer benchmarking, hands-on exploration of technology solutions, and practical guidance for enterprise-scale implementation.________________________________________Registration & Media InformationTo learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at AI & Big Data Expo Global 2026, visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/global/ For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact:enquiries@techexevent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.