Data Centre Expo Global 2026 Announces Key Speakers and Technical Themes

Data Centre Expo Global has announced its speaker line up and technical themes for Data Centre Expo Global 2026, taking place 4-5 February at Olympia London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Centre Expo Global 2026 Announces Key Speakers and Technical ThemesLondon, UK - Data Centre Expo Global has announced its speaker line up and technical themes for Data Centre Expo Global 2026, taking place 4-5 February 2026 at Olympia London. The event will convene senior IT, engineering, data, security, and transformation leaders across the event and the seven co-located conferences, providing practical insights into enterprise-scale technology deployment and architecture innovating digital infrastructure.Data Centre Expo Global 2026 will focus on applied strategies and solutions around AI & High Density Computing, Energy Efficiency & Sustainability, Power & Cooling Innovation, Security, Workforce & Resilience, Connectivity, Edge & Networks.Featured SpeakersThe programme includes senior practitioners and technical leaders from organisations implementing complex, large-scale solutions, including:- Rod Evans, EMEA VP – Supercomputing & AI, NVIDIA- Éanna McDarby, Principal Program Manager, UK Data Center Construction, Microsoft- Wilfried Dudink, Senior Director - Strategy and Development, Digital Reality- Vladimir Prodanovic, Principal Product Manager, NVIDIA- Leanne Starace, Senior VP, Equinix- Susanna Kass, Operating Partner, Digital Gravity Infrastructure Partners- Mauro Leuce, Senior Director - Global Design and Engineering Standards- Kenneth Dalton, Operation Director, Global Switch- Thibault Contat Desfontaines, Co-Head of Infrastructure Equity, UBSSpeakers will present real-world implementations, architectural patterns, and workflow strategies across the expo stages, providing actionable insights for data and engineering leadership.Key Conference ThemesData Centre Expo Global 2026 will provide deep dives across the most urgent challenges and transformative opportunities facing enterprises. Themes include:Day 1 Track: Green Investment, Digital Innovation, and Physical InfrastructureAgenda Highlights:- Panel: ‘The AI Tsunami: Transforming the Modern Data Centre’- Presentation: ‘Innovation of the Future of Colocation in the AI Era and AI Hyperscalers Data Centre Design’- Presentation: 'Grid-Free Power. Always On'- Fireside Chat: ‘Achieving Net-Zero: Optimising Energy Efficiency for Green Data Centres’Day 2 Track: Hyperscale, Edge, and Infrastructure Resilience- Panel: ‘Hyperscale Horizons: Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities of Massive Growth’- Keynote Fireside Chat: ‘Innovation of Data Centre Construction for Hyperscalers in the AI Era with Impactful Results’- Presentation: ‘AI is Propelling Forward a Revolutionary Transformation - One Driven by AI Factories and Absolute Zero Hyperscale Community Pledge’- Panel: ‘Exploring Innovations and Emerging Trends Driving the Future of Data Centres’Audience and Networking OpportunitiesData Centre Expo Global 2026 is tailored for CTOs, CIOs, Heads of Engineering, Platform Engineering teams, Enterprise Architects, CISOs, and senior transformation leaders. The event features over 200 technical sessions and workshops and 150 exhibitors, alongside its co-located events, providing opportunities for peer benchmarking, hands-on exploration of technology solutions, and practical guidance for enterprise-scale implementation.Registration & Media InformationTo learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at TechEx Global 2026, visit:For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact:enquiries@datacentrecongress.com

