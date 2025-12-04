SAINT ALBANS BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2008857 & 25A2008858
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Christopher Hein
STATION: Saint Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 3, 2025, between 1540 & 1550 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 N
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 106.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Bjornson
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact and induced damage
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Rougier
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end contact damage
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 3, 2025, at approximately 1540 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police came upon a disabled motorist in the left lane of Interstate 89 N, near mile marker 106.8. While identifying this operator and coordinating recovery efforts, traffic on the interstate began to slow, and traffic was moving at approximately 10 MPH in the left lane.
Several minutes later, Noah Bjornson (25) of Saint Albans was traveling north at interstate speeds, and ahead of another unrelated vehicle. This unrelated vehicle was alleged to have been a Toyota sedan, which swerved to the right at a much faster speed. After the Toyota sedan made an abrupt lane change, Bjornson was unable to react quickly enough to the traffic, which had subsequently slowed. As a result of this, the vehicle that Bjornson was driving rear-ended a Ford Ranger, which was driven by Joseph Rougier (47) of Saint Albans. Both of these vehicles came to rest on the median and right side of the interstate. The alleged Toyota sedan failed to stop. Anyone who may have witnessed a Toyota sedan traveling at a high rate of speed through the area is encouraged to contact the state police.
The interstate was closed for a short time because of recovery efforts. This should be a helpful reminder that you must follow vehicles at a reasonable distance. This will allow you more time to react to slowing traffic or other hazards on the road. Lastly, please be aware of stopped vehicles or other hazards during your travels.
The state police were assisted by the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, the Georgia Fire Department, and Fairfax Rescue.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: T23 VSA 1039 "following too closely"
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
