Westminster Barracks/ Violations of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 25B1009719
DATE/TIME: 12/4/2025 @ 1230
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Guilford Center Road
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: James Smith
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at an address of Guilford Center Road in the town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed James Smith of Guilford, violated his conditions of release. Smith was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/4/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/4/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
