Westminster Barracks/ Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1009719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon                          

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/4/2025 @ 1230

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Guilford Center Road

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: James Smith                                          

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at an address of Guilford Center Road in the town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed James Smith of Guilford, violated his conditions of release. Smith was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/4/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/4/2025 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

