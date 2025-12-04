Inaugural Power Move Awards Gala Celebrates Empathy and Compassion in Real Estate

P.O.W.E.R. Moves Gala P.O.W.E.R. Moves Gala Honorees - Edward Svec, Amrish Dias, Cardinal Financial, Roy Barrera, Platinum Appraisals & Platinum Tax Grievance, Elisabetta T. Coschignano, Esq., Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano, Maria White Reeps, Intracoastal Abstract, John Pasquale,

P.O.W.E.R. and Relocators Founder Honor Industry Leaders Who Prioritize Client Care Over Sales Metrics, Supports Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center

We've reached a pivotal moment in our industry. In the AI Age, technology can handle transactions, but it will never replace the human capacity for empathy and emotional support.” — Robert Esposito

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, November 19, the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ( P.O.W.E.R .) hosted the inaugural Power Move Awards Gala at the Mansion at Oyster Bay, celebrating a new standard of excellence in real estate and business, one that prioritizes empathy, client care and community service over sales metrics alone. This event was also intended to be the first in a series of similar events across the United States.Presented by Robert Esposito , author of the award-winning book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) and Founder of Relocators, and Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R., the gala brought together industry leaders for an evening of recognition, networking, dinner, and live performances by Pop Icon Alisha and Adam and the Metal Hawks. The event also raised significant funds to support the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center, furthering the mission of compassionate care that defined the evening."We've reached a pivotal moment in our industry. In the AI Age, technology can handle transactions, but it will never replace the human capacity for empathy and emotional support. This event recognized professionals who understand that care is the new currency. We celebrate those who put their clients' emotional wellbeing first during life's most challenging transitions," said Esposito."We are recognizing those who understand and nurture the memories created inside those walls. Real estate and relocation professionals witness families during times of tremendous transition including downsizing, loss, divorce and health challenges. These moments demand more than a transaction; they require compassion, preparation and genuine human connection," added DeCosimo.The Power Move Awards honor individuals whose professional excellence is defined not by sales figures or financial success, but by their commitment to making transitions smoother and their dedication to giving back to their communities.Ron Starrantino of Coldwell Banker received the Man of the Year Award in recognition of his unwavering commitment to service and community impact. For more than six years, Starrantino has led the Infinite Exchange networking group as president, helping generate over $40 million in business among members while championing local small businesses and female entrepreneurs. Throughout his distinguished career, he has gone far beyond the business of real estate, dedicating himself to organizations that provide meaningful support to Long Islanders facing adversity.The evening spotlighted individuals across real estate, finance, and entrepreneurship who exemplify a client-first philosophy. These honorees recognize that families navigating moves, estate transitions, or life changes need professionals who are emotionally attuned and committed to easing the burden during vulnerable times."Understanding what families go through during these transitions is critical," said Esposito. "Whether it's a growing family, empty nesters or someone dealing with a loved one's loss, these moments are emotionally charged. The professionals we honored tonight don't just facilitate transactions, they provide support, dignity and peace of mind."A portion of the gala proceeds benefited the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center, supporting vital programs and services for families affected by memory loss and cognitive decline.The Power Move Awards Gala sets a new benchmark for industry recognition, where they are celebrating professionals who understand that real success means putting customers first and serving them with compassion.For more information about Robert Esposito and Relocators, please visit, www.usrelocators.com . To learn more about P.O.W.E.R., please visit, https://powerwoe.com/ -END-About Relocators and Author Robert EspositoRelocators is a New York-based moving, storage, relocation, tag sale and auction services company, founded by Robert Esposito. Known for its integrity, compassion, and full-service approach. Relocators specialize in residential and commercial moves, estate clean outs, and senior transition support. The company is committed to ethical practices and consumer education, especially in protecting families from predatory moving scams. Learn more at the www.usrelocators.com . Robert Esposito is the author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This), a candid and practical guide to navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of moving. Blending personal insight with industry expertise, the book empowers readers to avoid scams, reduce stress, and embrace life’s transitions with confidence. To learn more visit www.nobodymove.com About P.O.W.E.R.P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic network that celebrates and connects accomplished women across industries. Through our magazine, media platforms, and signature events, we spotlight inspiring stories and provide members with meaningful recognition, marketing support, and career-building opportunities. From Times Square billboards to red carpet galas, we empower women to share their achievements, expand their influence, and collaborate with like-minded professionals in a community built on excellence and support. For more information visit: https://powerwoe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.