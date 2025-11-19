Home Security Expert David Selinger Shares How Homeowners Can Protect Deliveries, as Package Theft Surges Nationwide

David "Selly" Selinger - CEO Deep Sentinel Deep Sentinel

With smarter tools and real-time protection, homeowners can deter porch and package theft before it happens

The good news is that simple awareness combined with proactive security technology with real-time monitoring will dramatically reduce the risk of package theft.” — David "Selly" Selinger

PLEASANTON , CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season kicks off and package deliveries surge, home security expert David Selinger is encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps to safeguard their deliveries. According to the US Postal Service, at least 58 million packages were stolen in 2024, with estimated losses of up to $16 billion. Package theft impacts families in every part of the United States, but there are steps that homeowners can take to protect their homes and holiday gifts."Homeowners need to understand that porch pirates do not all follow the same strategies. Some are opportunistic neighborhood-watchers who follow delivery trucks and look for packages left alone just for a few minutes. Others are repeat local offenders who know the delivery routines in specific neighborhoods. Then there are the casual grab-and-go thieves who simply see something unprotected and act on impulse,” said David Selinger, CEO and Founder of Deep Sentinel. “The good news is that simple awareness combined with proactive security technology with real-time monitoring will dramatically reduce the risk of package theft.”David Selinger is a recognized expert in home protection and security technology. As CEO and founder of the AI-enabled security company Deep Sentinel, with over 5,000 customers, his team intervenes on over 34,000 security incidents each month. Drawing on this real-world experience, Selinger explains that the most effective approach to stopping porch pirates is a combination of simple everyday precautions supported by intelligent live monitored security systems . This blend of awareness and proactive protection gives homeowners a strong advantage and helps prevent theft before it occurs. The following are Selinger’s top home protection suggestions:• Track deliveries closely and sign up for real-time alerts from carriers to minimize the time packages sit unattended. Provide instructions for placing packages in less visible areas.• Work with neighbors to create a simple package watch routine, especially when someone is not home or away on vacation. Neighbors should alert each other when deliveries arrive and safely bring packages inside, preventing them from being left unattended. This shared awareness greatly reduces the window of opportunity for porch pirates.• Choose in-store pickup or secure locker options for high-value items to reduce exposure.• Install security systems with visible cameras as a deterrent.• Consider security systems that use AI-enabled cameras together with trained remote human guards to actively monitor homes, identify suspicious behavior, and directly respond in real time.Selinger emphasizes that package theft is only part of the broader security challenge facing homeowners during this time of year. While replacing a stolen package is often straightforward, the greater concern involves the behavior behind these crimes. Trespassing, scouting, crimes of opportunity, and the potential threat of violence are concerns and should not be overlooked.“Package theft grabs the headlines, but the real issue is that someone is coming onto a property and approaching a home where a family lives,” said Selinger. “During the holiday season, criminals dial up their activities. Homeowners should keep lights on, secure all entry points, remain alert, communicate with neighbors, and consider joining a community watch. Security is about protecting people and homes while maintaining a high level of awareness relating to what is happening throughout the neighborhood. When communities stay vigilant and use proactive security tools, the risk dropsdramatically, and everyone benefits from a safer environment.”Selinger adds that this seasonal rise in crime is also seen around commercial areas, which is why homeowners and business operators should remain attentive to all neighborhood activity. A combination of situational awareness, strong neighbor communication, and real-time monitored security systems provides the most reliable protection for all properties this time of year.Additional easy-to-implement strategies to deter and respond to suspicious activity can be found in Deep Sentinel’s guide to stopping porch theft as well as their guide to Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) . Deep Sentinel is a home and business security company that combines artificial intelligence with live human monitoring to proactively prevent crime. For more information, visit www.deepsentinel.com -END-About Deep SentinelDeep Sentinel is revolutionizing physical security for businesses and homes as the only system that stops crime before it happens. Trusted by thousands of businesses and homes across the US, and hundreds of security partners, the company's patented security solution combines AI-driven surveillance with live guard response to turn passive cameras into powerful crime prevention tools. This AI-powered live guard solution integrates seamlessly with a range of camera systems, including third-party cameras or Deep Sentinel's own. Learn more at www.deepsentinel.com

