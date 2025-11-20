Groundbreaking Voice Controlled Mobile AI App Makes Moving Easier – Logistically and Emotionally

Nobody Move App Robert Esposito Robert Esposito's Nobody Move (Without Reading This) Christina Mathieson Segura Nobody Move App QR Code

Award-Winning Author of “Nobody Move” Unveils Digital Companion that Supports Every Step of the Moving Journey

This app is unlike anything in the moving sector. It answers real questions and solves problems in real time. There is nothing else like it on the market.” — Robert Esposito

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Esposito, the award-winning author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This), announced today the launch of the Nobody Move Step-by-Step Guide Mobile App. This groundbreaking AI-powered tool is designed to eliminate stress, confusion, and the emotional feeling of being overwhelmed during one of life’s most challenging transitions: moving.The launch coincides with the introduction of Christina Mathieson Segura as the managing partner of Nobody Move, marking the first steps in the organization’s national expansion in consumer support, professional education, and industry partnerships.The Nobody Move App digitizes the book’s entire methodology and constructs a backwards countdown from 120 days prior to a home purchase or sale expected closing date. The support continues all the way through the move and as families settle into new communities. The app is paired with advanced AI voice-recognition technology that draws from all of Esposito’s publications and expertise in the moving industry.The result is an app that saves time and thousands of dollars. The app guides each user, removing much of the stress and anxiety that accompanies the relocation process. Users receive clear, conversational responses based on decades of real-world moving expertise, case studies, and actionable scenarios taken straight from the book.“This app is unlike anything in the moving sector,” said Esposito. “It answers real questions and solves problems in real time. When asked a question the user receives a complete, verbal, step-by-step response, just like talking to an industry professional with decades of experience. There is nothing else like it on the market.”“People don’t usually move during easy chapters of their lives,” said Mathieson Segura. “A move can follow loss, divorce, financial stress, or life changes people didn’t choose. This app and movement exist to bring clarity, strength, and support exactly when people need it most.”This video shows exactly how the Nobody Move Step-by Step-Guide App works. The app is available now at www.app.nobodymove.com The app features a 120-day planning roadmap that organizes the moving process. Users have access to comprehensive checklists, a visual planning timeline and much more. Accessible information covers every moving variable including hiring movers, logistics, finances, estate sales, scheduling, safety, paperwork, utilities, dealing with family conflict and addressing emotional well-being.The platform also offers tremendous value for real estate professionals. Agents use the app to guide clients through the uncertainty, stress, and emotions surrounding a move. The app is a tool that provides structure, clarity, and peace of mind. Nobody Move Affiliates receive business growth opportunities, client-benefit programs, and access to new education-based resources developed by Esposito and Mathieson Segura.According to Segura, “the movement is anchored by the belief that care is the new currency.”The Nobody Move Step by Step Guide App can be downloaded on iOS and Android platforms at www.app.nobodymove.com . For more information, visit https://nobodymove.com/

