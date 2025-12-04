December 3, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING
State Board of Pardons and Paroles 

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the Board will have a specially called meeting on December 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.  The sole purpose of this meeting is to receive information for or against clemency for Stacey Ian Humphreys, 374523; it is anticipated that such meeting will be conducted in a closed, executive session as authorized by O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3(a)(2).  No public comment will be taken at this meeting and no other business will be conducted.  The meeting will be held in the Board’s fifth floor hearing room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.

 

_______________________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Executive Secretary to the Board