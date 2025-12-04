December 3, 2025 PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING

State Board of Pardons and Paroles Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the Board will have a specially called meeting on December 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. The sole purpose of this meeting is to receive information for or against clemency for Stacey Ian Humphreys, 374523; it is anticipated that such meeting will be conducted in a closed, executive session as authorized by O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3(a)(2). No public comment will be taken at this meeting and no other business will be conducted. The meeting will be held in the Board’s fifth floor hearing room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. _______________________________________

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Executive Secretary to the Board

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.