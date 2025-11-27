Atlanta - To raise awareness about the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles’ pardon authority, the Board answered the call from Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper to approve a special pardon for “Mr. Tom Turkey.”

“One of the things we are grateful to have is the opportunity to give second chances,” stated Georgia Parole Board Chair Joyette Holmes.

“We appreciate Commissioner Harper for helping us to highlight Georgia’s pardon process,” added Holmes.

Harper says the event was a terrific way to highlight Georgia agriculture in addition to the Board’s second chance authority.

“It may be lighthearted that we are here to pardon a turkey, but by doing that, we can talk about second chances that Georgians get and the State Board of Pardons and Paroles role in providing deserving Georgians with a second chance at life,” said Harper.

During Fiscal Year 2025, the Georgia Parole Board granted 436 pardon and restoration of political and civil rights applications to former offenders who met the Board’s strict criteria. Pardon applications are thoroughly investigated prior to submission to the Board for a vote.

Executive Director of the Georgia Parole Board Chris Barnett says improvements have made the pardon process more accessible to qualified individuals.

“It is all electronic now. The information and application are located on our website,” says Barnett.

A pardon is an act of official forgiveness granted by the state and can benefit deserving individuals seeking employment or wanting to further their education.

The Georgia pardon process and applications are available at pap.georgia.gov.

Contact [email protected] for more information.