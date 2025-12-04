The Agenda for the December 16, 2025, Specially Called Meeting is Published
Board Meeting Agenda
December 16, 2025
Location: Parole Board Hearing Room
2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes
III. Presentation of Information for or against Clemency for Stacey Ian Humphreys, 374523
IV. Adjournment
