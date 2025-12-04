Board Meeting Agenda December 16, 2025 Location: Parole Board Hearing Room

2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334 I. Call to Order II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes III. Presentation of Information for or against Clemency for Stacey Ian Humphreys, 374523 IV. Adjournment

