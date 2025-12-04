Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Joins 2025 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

Gambling-related gifts of any kind, including lottery scratch tickets, just aren’t suitable for youth under age 18.” — Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) has announced its commitment as a participant of the 2025 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery use. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

Research supports that early exposure to or participation in gambling during childhood is highly correlated with the development of a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through a lottery product, such as lottery tickets or scratch offs. Often these items are given to a child by an adult who is unaware of the associated risks.

“Gambling-related gifts of any kind, including lottery scratch tickets, just aren’t suitable for youth under age 18,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “Lottery tickets are designed for adults, and the Gift Responsibly Campaign is a gentle reminder that even well-intentioned gifts can have unintended impacts on a young person’s life.”

The Gift Responsibly Campaign runs during the holiday months of November and December. During that time, the VCPG and other participants will work to promote awareness about the risks of underage lottery use through educational social media messages, press releases and public service announcements.

“The Lottery has one of the most recognized brands in Virginia, and we’re using that equity to spread the word that Lottery tickets are never an appropriate gift for minors,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones. “It’s part of our commitment to presenting and marketing our games in the most responsible and ethical manner.”

“Youth gambling is a growing risk that too often goes overlooked. The Gift Responsibly Campaign plays a vital role in helping families and communities understand the importance of keeping gambling products out of kids’ hands,” said Derek Longmeier, President of NCPG’s board of directors. “We’re grateful to VCPG for joining this effort and working to expand education and awareness to protect young people from gambling-related harm.”

VCPG’s toll-free confidential helpline, 1-888-532-3500, provides 24/7/365 support and resources for anyone having questions about a gambling problem for themselves, a friend or a loved one. The helpline is easily accessible by call, text or even by online chat at vcpg.net. All callers who allow follow-up calls receive regular contacts via phone, text and email after 48 hours, one week, one month and six months. “We want anyone who might be struggling with a gambling disorder to know that we can help,” concluded Dr. Hawley.

About VCPG:

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) aims to increase the well-being of Virginians impacted by gambling. The Council accomplishes this through raising public awareness of problem gambling, communicating that help is available for problem gamblers and their families, and providing research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is the only nonprofit in Virginia dedicated to this issue. The Council exists solely through membership support. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit https://vcpg.net/ to chat online.

Annual members of the VCPG are committed to supporting safer gambling practices and services for problem gamblers and their families. Current Platinum-level Members include DraftKings, Caesar’s Entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, Fanduel Group, and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Gold-level Members are Barstool Sports/Penn National Gaming, Inc. and the Virginia Lottery. BetMGM is a Silver-level Member, and Colonial Downs Racetrack is a Bronze-level Member. Local Community Services Board Members include Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services, Highlands Community Services, Hopestarter Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Loudoun County Mental Health, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck Community Services Board, Northwestern Community Services Board, Prince William Community Services, Southside Behavioral Health, Southern Virginia Problem Gambling Collaborative, and Washington County Prevention Coalition.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is neutral on legalized gambling. Based in Washington DC, NCPG is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-522-4700, text 800GAM, or visit ncpgambling.org/chat. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

About the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries

NASPL’s basic mission is to advocate for state and provincial lottery organizations on matters of general lottery policy and to leverage collaboration, communication, education, and information for the betterment of the industry. To learn more, visit https://www.naspl.org/.

