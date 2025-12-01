Weidmüller Earns EcoVadis Gold Medal for Third Consecutive Year

Weidmüller has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its commitment to sustainability for the third consecutive time. Weidmüller embraces sustainability across all areas of the company. “The third Gold Medal in a row clearly demonstrates how firmly sustainability is embedded in our corporate strategy,” explains Dr Timo Berger, Chief Technology Officer of the Weidmüller Group Weidmuller USA celebrating 50 years

Award recognizes commitment to sustainability across the global enterprise

By securing this leading position with EcoVadis for three consecutive years, Weidmüller reaffirms its ambition to integrate sustainability across all areas of the company.” — Dr. Timo Berger, Chief Technology Officer of the Weidmüller Group

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weidmuller USA, a leading provider of smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions headquartered in Richmond, Va., is proud to announce that the global Weidmüller Group has earned the prestigious EcoVadis Gold Medal for outstanding commitment to sustainability for the third consecutive year.

The achievement places Weidmüller among the top five percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide and secures a position within the top two percent in the electronics, connectivity and automation industry for outstanding sustainability practices and initiatives.

EcoVadis is an internationally recognized platform for sustainability ratings, evaluating companies in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This renowned recognition highlights Weidmüller’s continuous programs in the key fields of Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The third Gold Medal in a row clearly demonstrates how firmly sustainability is embedded in our corporate strategy,” said Dr. Timo Berger, Chief Technology Officer of the Weidmüller Group. “With our innovative solutions for industrial connectivity and our commitment to the environment and society, we are creating a strong foundation for a sustainable future.”

Randy Sadler, President and CEO of Weidmuller USA, added, “By securing this leading position with EcoVadis for three consecutive years, Weidmüller reaffirms its ambition to integrate sustainability across all areas of the company.”

About Weidmuller USA:

Weidmuller USA, headquartered in Richmond, Va., is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, marking five decades as a pioneer of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA’s commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Weidmuller USA’s mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at www.weidmuller.com.

About the Weidmüller Group:

Electrification, automation, digitalization, electrical connectivity and renewable energies are Industrial Connectivity markets in which Weidmüller feels right at home. The family-owned company established in 1850 has production facilities and sales companies in over 80 countries. As a global player in electric connection technology, Weidmüller achieved revenues of almost one billion euros in the 2024 financial year with around 5,700 employees worldwide – around 2,000 of whom work at the company’s headquarters in Detmold, Germany.

