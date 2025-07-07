Commonwealth Commercial Partners Names Rob Hennes Managing Director to Lead Investment Sales Service Line

Rob Hennes, Managing Director, Investment Sales, Commonwealth Commercial Partners CCP Logo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm, announced today the expansion of its Nashville office with the addition of Rob Hennes as Managing Director, Investment Sales. This strategic hire supports CCP’s continued growth across the Southeast, with a focus on investment sales and advisory services.

With over 20 years of experience in management, sales, and business development across multiple industries and commercial real estate sectors including healthcare, office, industrial, multifamily, and retail, Hennes is well-positioned to lead CCP’s regional brokerage expansion. Initially, Hennes will be concentrating on growing an investment sales practice throughout the Southeast, but based in Nashville.

Ultimately, Hennes is charged with building a brokerage team in Nashville, a high-growth market. His work will complement the existing asset management and property management platforms that are already resident in Nashville to provide integrated real estate services.

“Adding Rob to our brokerage team is a big win—he is an accomplished professional with a proven track record in sales and acquisitions, and someone that we can build a high-performing brokerage team around in Nashville” said Scott Keeton, Managing Director, Sales & Leasing.

Prior to joining CCP, Hennes served as Vice President & Managing Director of Acquisitions at Flagship Healthcare Properties, where he led sourcing and development of medical office and ambulatory surgery projects. He also helped launch the Nashville office for Harrod Healthcare Real Estate, focusing on healthcare and office development.

At CCP, Hennes will oversee Nashville’s brokerage operations, lead recruitment and training, and drive strategic growth initiatives.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand a brokerage practice that complements CCP’s strong foundation in Asset and Property Management,” said Hennes. “We’re not just growing in Nashville—we’re building a regional platform for investors across the Southeast.”

Hennes holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from Belmont University. He is a licensed broker in Tennessee and active in professional organizations including CCIM, the Nashville Healthcare Council, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

