CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Oakland, CA

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Being able to end the suffering of a patient, that is surrounded by those who love them, in a comfortable setting, is a gift.” — Dr. April Le Blanc

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Oakland, CA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. April Le Blanc will be servicing Oakland and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Oakland becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Being able to end the suffering of a patient, that is surrounded by those who love them, in a comfortable setting, is a gift," says Dr. April Le Blanc.Dr. April Le Blanc brings more than three decades of experience, compassion, and dedication to the families she serves. A Los Angeles native, she developed a deep bond with animals at an early age and decided—by age seven—that veterinary medicine was her calling. After completing her undergraduate studies at Mount Holyoke College, she fulfilled her long-held dream of attending UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1992. For Dr. Le Blanc, veterinary medicine has always been more than a career—it has been her truest form of self-expression.For over 30 years, Dr. Le Blanc served as an emergency veterinarian in the Bay Area, where she cared for countless animals and supported families during some of their most stressful and emotional moments. Those years shaped her understanding of the powerful human–animal bond, the importance of empathy in medicine, and the profound privilege of being trusted in moments of crisis. Whether her connection with a family lasted minutes or years, she found deep meaning in each relationship.As she transitioned into the next phase of her career, Dr. Le Blanc felt called to focus on one of the most meaningful aspects of veterinary medicine: guiding pets and their families through end-of-life care. She believes that offering a peaceful, loving goodbye—especially in the comfort of a pet’s own home—is a profound gift. Helping families navigate the difficult decision of euthanasia with tenderness, clarity, and respect has become a central part of her mission.Now partnering with CodaPet, Dr. Le Blanc offers in-home euthanasia services that honor the dignity of each pet and provide families the space, privacy, and compassion they deserve during such an important moment.Dr. Le Blanc serves Oakland, Hayward, Berkeley, San Leandro, Richmond, Livermore, Walnut Creek, San Ramon, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $375 in Oakland. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

