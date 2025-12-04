Throwing Shade: $200K available for Urban Forestry Grants

Published on Thursday, December 04, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment (DAFE) is accepting grant applications for $150,000 in Tree Equity RI Program funding and $50,000 in Urban and Community Forestry (UCF) Program funding. Urban and community forests are an important part of urban infrastructure that are essential for climate resilience. Whether enhancing urban forestry or promoting tree equity, these grants will leaf their bark in our communities!

The Tree Equity RI Grant Program awards grants between $10,000 and $50,000 for tree planting projects that expand tree canopy in communities that need it most, funded by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Grant applicants must use the Tree Equity Score Analyzer, a mapping tool created by American Forests, to guide the development of their project proposals.

The UCF Grant Program offers grants between $2,000 and $10,000 to municipalities and nonprofits for projects that support effective and efficient management of urban and community forests. This includes urban forestry program support, education and outreach, and municipal urban tree planting. Funding for the program is provided by the USDA Forest Service.

The grant application deadline for both programs is Thursday, January 15, 2026. A virtual technical assistance webinar for both programs will be held on Tuesday, December 9 at 2 PM. Learn more and RSVP for the webinar at www.dem.ri.gov/urbanforestry.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.