Brrrave the Cold and Chill with DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife

Published on Tuesday, December 02, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI - Grab your coziest layers and get ready to bundle up, discover, and explore this winter with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW). From frosty winter wildlife tracking and birdwatching to ice fishing and hunter safety courses, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season. Join the fun with DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education, Hunter Education, Wildlife Outreach and volunteer staff to learn, explore, and enjoy! Most programs are free and family friendly. Below is a list of programs and registration information.

Wildlife Outreach Programs:

Come Birding with Me!

Brave the cold for a family-friendly shoreline birdwatching adventure. Discover the beautiful sea ducks that winter along RI's coastline and how DFW and partners study their populations. Binoculars and spotting scopes will be available to borrow. This program is FREE to attend, but registration is required.

Wild Winter Tracking

Stroll through a winter wonderland in the Arcadia Management Area as you search for signs of wildlife. Join DFW staff to learn about Rhode Island’s mammals and how we are studying their populations. Enjoy a trail camera demo, a walk in the woods to search for tracks and other clues, and fun kids’ activities. This FREE program requires registration. Special thanks to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island for hosting!

Date: Saturday, February 7

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Location: Audubon Society of Rhode Island Powder Mill Ledges Refuge, Smithfield

Cost: Free

Age group: All ages welcome

Register here: https://forms.office.com/g/GPq5mZbnRj

The Secret Lives of Brant, Black Ducks, and Scaup

Narragansett Bay supports countless creatures, including wintering waterfowl. Join DFW and Dr. Tori Mezebish-Quinn (URI) to explore current research on brant, American black ducks, and scaup and discover their amazing migrations. This free event requires registration.

Hunter Education Programs:

In-Person Hunter / Bowhunter Certification Classes

Rhode Island requires every hunter to have either a prior-year license or a hunter education card from Rhode Island or another state’s equivalent program. However, anyone currently serving in, or honorably discharged from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard, are exempt from the hunter education requirement.

Intro To Archery – Ladies Night

Curious about archery? Come join us for a fun and casual Ladies Night at Narragansett Bowhunters Club. This beginner-friendly event is the perfect way to try something new in a relaxed, supportive setting. No experience or equipment needed — we’ve got you covered! Just bring yourself and a friend. (Everyone must sign up separately.) Space is limited, so registration is required.

Firearms 101

Learn the basics of modern firearms in a classroom setting. Topics include types of firearm actions, ammunition, accessories, cleaning guidelines, safe storage, and personal protective equipment. A DEM Hunter Education instructor will demonstrate and allow supervised handling of firearms and accessories as time permits. This class is designed for beginners, but all experience levels are welcome. No "Blue Card" testing or live ammunition will be included – do not bring personal firearms or ammunition.

Date: Saturday, February 21

Time: 8:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Location: DEM Outdoor Education Office, Exeter RI

Cost: Free

Age Group: recommended ages 12+

Register here: https://forms.gle/n9xJiBDieDP2akEW7

Aquatic Resource Education Program:

Fly-Tying Workshops

Stock your fly box for the spring fly fishing season! Join DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education program and fly-tying volunteers from United Fly Tyers of RI and Trout Unlimited for the annual fly-tying program. Sessions for beginners and intermediates cover freshwater or saltwater flies and are held every other Thursday at Louttit Library in West Greenwich. Families with children over 10+ are welcome. All materials are provided. Attend one or all three! Pre-registration is suggested; walk-ins are welcome. EmailKimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov to register.

Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.