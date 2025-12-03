Submit Release
Throw a Fit with Orange Clothing during Shotgun Deer Season

PROVIDENCE, RI – Orange hats and vests are so chic this season – shotgun deer season, that is. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds the public that starting this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 6, it’s time to make a bold fashion statement in hunting areas by adding plenty of orange into your winter wardrobe. Anyone in state management areas and undeveloped state parks during shotgun deer season must wear 500 square inches of solid, fluorescent orange, such as an orange vest and hat worn above the waist, through Friday, Jan. 2.  

During shotgun deer season, archers in archery-only areas and waterfowl hunters who hunt from a boat or blind with decoys are exempt from wearing orange. For more details, please visit www.dem.ri.gov/orange.  

For a complete breakdown of hunting season dates, regulations, and a map of Deer Management Zones (DMZs), please review the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide available online at www.eregulations.com/rhodeisland/hunting and at local sales agents

