Jedox named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

Jedox is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third year in a row

The third consecutive year Jedox has been acknowledged for its completeness of vision and ability to execute by the independent analyst firm Gartner.

Building on years of investment in AI, JedoxAI gives Finance leaders trusted, explainable intelligence and governed automation — turning raw data into predictive insight and surfacing opportunities.” — Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston – Freiburg – London – Paris – Dubai – Singapore – Sydney — Jedox, the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management solution, has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. This marks the third consecutive year Jedox has been acknowledged for its completeness of vision and ability to execute by the independent analyst firm Gartner.

Next-generation AI for the office of Finance

Now powered by the next evolution of JedoxAI, Jedox solutions are transforming how Finance teams plan, budget, and forecast. The platform combines AI-driven automation, GenAI-powered natural language insights, and real-time data integration—so organizations can model any scenario, adapt plans instantly, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Using hyperautomation and digital business twin technology, Jedox connects operational and financial data across every business function, giving leaders the clarity and agility to make confident, data-driven decisions.

JedoxAI: From insight to impact

Years before AI became mainstream, CFOs relied on Jedox’s AIssisted™ Planning Wizards for faster, more accurate forecasting. Today, JedoxAI acts as a digital business partner, using GenAI to summarize complex data, generate management commentary, and deliver on-demand, explainable forecasts. Whether it's drafting long-range plans or delivering real-time ad hoc analysis in plain language, JedoxAI makes advanced analytics accessible and actionable for Finance teams everywhere.

“We’re proud to be named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software for the third consecutive year. This recognition reflects the trust placed in Jedox by our 2,900+ customers and global partner ecosystem,” said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. "Building on years of investment in AI, JedoxAI gives Finance leaders trusted, explainable intelligence and governed automation — turning raw data into predictive insight and surfacing risks and opportunities. We enable them to move beyond disconnected spreadsheets to always-on, integrated planning that drives better business outcomes and lasting value.”

Fast adoption, familiar experience

Jedox makes advanced planning simple. By meeting users where they work—starting with Excel and extending seamlessly into the cloud—Jedox enables rapid adoption, accelerates change management, and helps teams build on familiar processes.

Built-in drag-and-drop dashboarding and management reporting empower users to surface ad hoc insights and visualize performance drivers, all in one unified platform.

Proven results, global growth

For Jedox, 2025 has been powered by industry-leading customer satisfaction, retention, and expansion. Organizations in more than 140 countries—including leaders like Tony’s Chocolonely, Li & Fung, Schaeffler, Deutsche Telekom, Henkell Freixenet, Sandvik, and Papa John’s—trust Jedox to drive digital transformation in Finance and beyond. To read the full report, get complimentary access here.

About Jedox

Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,900 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible.

