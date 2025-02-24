Grant Thornton Singapore and Jedox Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Finance Transformation in Singapore

New Partnership | Jedox and Grant Thornton Singapore

The partnership will empower FP&A teams in Singapore and across Asia to modernize processes through innovative technology and industry expertise.

Partnering with Grant Thornton Singapore is a natural fit. Together, we will transform organizations’ budgeting, forecasting, planning, and management reporting to improve overall decision-making.” — Florian Winterstein, Jedox CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Thornton Singapore, a leading professional services firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Jedox, a global leader in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software. The collaboration is set to empower organizations in Singapore and across the region to modernize their financial planning and analysis (FP&A) processes, leveraging innovative technology and industry expertise to transform the way finance teams operate.

The partnership unites Grant Thornton’s deep expertise in finance transformation with Jedox’s advanced FP&A platform, which is recognized as a Leader in the most recent Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. Together, the firms aim to provide businesses with tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, scalability, and decision-making, all while streamlining the adoption of modern finance technologies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jedox, a platform that will elevate the finance transformation work we do with our clients,” said Chetan Hans, Partner and Head of CFO Services at Grant Thornton Singapore. “Our collaboration will deliver a blend of best practices to help finance functions assume the role of strategic advisor, empower timely, insight-driven management decisions and unlock organizations' growth potential.”

Jedox CEO Florian Winterstein echoed the enthusiasm stating, “Partnering with Grant Thornton Singapore is a natural fit, as we both prioritize customer centricity and innovation. Together, we will transform organizations’ budgeting, forecasting, planning, and management reporting processes to improve overall financial and operational decision-making. With Jedox, businesses achieve a ‘digital business twin,’ or replica of their business and operational model so they can decide any future scenario with confidence. Our platform combines hyperautomation with leading AI capabilities to amplify the effectiveness and productivity of every Jedox user.”

The partnership emphasizes a customer-first approach, ensuring businesses benefit from a streamlined, frictionless adoption of planning and performance management technology. By combining Grant Thornton’s deep expertise in finance transformation with Jedox’s Solutions and AI-driven capabilities, organizations will be better equipped to modernize their workflows, drive operational efficiency, upskill their workforce, and achieve long-term success.

About Grant Thornton Singapore

Grant Thornton is a global network of more than 73,000 people in 150 markets. The team in Singapore work with large multinationals and local clients to provide audit, tax and advisory services. Coupling deep technical expertise with global best practices, Grant Thornton Singapore brings a truly unique experience to help clients realise their ambitions.

Learn more about Grant Thornton Singapore at grantthornton.sg/about

About Jedox

Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,900 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible.

For further details, kindly visit: www.jedox.com

