PropertyRoom.com Unveils 14kt Gold Curb-Link Chain Necklace in Exclusive Online Auction

94.34ctTW Diamond 14kt Gold Curb Link Chain Necklace

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com , the leading online police auction site for seized, surplus, and unique collectibles, announced today it will auction a unique 94.34ctTW Diamond 14kt Gold Curb Link Chain Necklace that’s been evaluated by a certified gemologist from Gemological Institute of America (GIA). This necklace boasts a total weight of 171.2g and is 19in. long.Interested bidders can register and bid for free on PropertyRoom.com, payment will only be made once the auction is won. This distinctive necklace auction will open with a starting bid of just $1, with no buyer’s premium, but payment above $5,000 will need to be made by wire transfer. Those intrigued do not have to wait until the auction starts on Monday, December 8th at 9:00 AM ET to add it to their Watch List on PropertyRom.com. Register and Add to Watch List Today!View all auction details here: https://prrm.ws/4pQnpU3 PropertyRoom.com CEO, Aaron Thompson commented, “We get a lot of gold jewelry to auction off on PropertyRoom.com, but this necklace has over 5,000 diamonds! We’re excited to host this auction on behalf of one of our clients and are looking forward to sending the proceeds back to that community.” This auction is scheduled to close on Sunday, December 14th at 11:00 PM ET.About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

