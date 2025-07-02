PropertyRoom.com Offers Collectors a Chance at a Legendary 1966 Amphicar 770

Three images of the 1966 Amphicar going up for auction on 7/21 at 9am ET!

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com the leading online police auction site for seized, surplus, and unique collectibles, announced today it will auction a rare 1966 Amphicar 770 this July. Known as one of the most unusual and collectible vehicles ever produced, the Amphicar seamlessly combines the functionality of a road car with a fully operational watercraft. With less than 4,000 vehicles produced, this is your best opportunity to win a piece of history.Interested bidders can register and bid for free on PropertyRoom.com, payment is only rendered once auction is won. This auction opens on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET and closes on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on PropertyRoom.com.View all auction details here: https://prrm.ws/3ZZESi8 Aaron Thompson, PropertyRoom.com CEO says, “The Amphicar 770 is an incredible feat of engineering and we’re honored to provide this auction to the public on behalf of one of our clients.” Proceeds from all police auctions go back to those local communities, so auctions like these are great ways to give back."About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through our partner site, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.