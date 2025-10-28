FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com Signs with Twenty-Three New Police Departments, Agencies, and Entities to Auction Assets and Surplus GoodsPropertyRoom.com has signed twenty-three new police departments and agency contracts to auction off assets and surplus goods to bidders across the United States. PropertyRoom.com is the home for online police auctions and specializes in clearing property and evidence rooms, so agencies can get back to mission critical tasks.These new clients stretch across the continental US, from Massachusetts, to Georgia, Texas, and Washington.California: Capitola Police Department, Oakdale Police Department, Placer County District Attorney's Office, Willits Police DepartmentColorado: Breckenridge Police Department, Town of Mead Police DepartmentGeorgia: Clayton County Sheriff's OfficeIllinois: La Grange Park Police DepartmentMaryland: Tacoma Park Police DepartmentMassachusetts: Quincy Police DepartmentMichigan: Clawson DepartmentMississippi: Lamar County Sheriff's OfficeNew Jersey: Hasbrouck Heights Police DepartmentNew Mexico: Silver City Police DepartmentNorth Carolina: Raleigh Police Department, Garner Police Department, Mount Holly Police DepartmentTexas: Guadalupe County Police DepartmentWashington: Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Federal Way Police Department, Liberty Lake Police Department, Quincy Police DepartmentAaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com states, “It is a joy and a privilege to work with law enforcement agencies and clients across the country. We work hard to ensure that the auction process works seamlessly with our clients, while providing that essential chain-of-custody documentation.”About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.# # #

