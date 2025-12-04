PTFS wins DoD Contract Extension for Historical Media Digitization

Knowvation CMS PTFS - Knowvation AI software tools to empower users and content

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. ( PTFS ) announced today the extension of the Department of Defense’s Defense Media Activity (DMA) contract vehicle. This DoD contract vehicle will allow PTFS to spearhead the Media Digitization Support (MDS) contract for the Defense Visual Information Records Center (DVIRC). This pivotal contract establishes PTFS as a leading provider of archival-level digitization services for federal organizations aiming to safeguard and enhance their historical media archives.A Key Initiative for Federal AgenciesThe DMA MDS contract serves as a vital framework for digitizing and safeguarding the Department of Defense’s extensive collection of visual information assets. This encompasses various media formats, including still images, motion picture film, audio recordings, and other antiquated media types. The contract not only facilitates support for the DoD but extends to other federal agencies such as museums, historical offices, libraries, and research institutions that require safe and high-quality digitization of their media assets.PTFS’s involvement in this project highlights our expertise in federal digitization services and our dedication to preserving the nation’s historical and cultural heritage. With over 25 years of experience and the successful digitization of more than 100 million images, and thousands of hours of legacy film, PTFS is well-equipped to offer scalable, standards-compliant, and secure digitization solutions.Who Can Benefit from This Contract?This contract is accessible to all federal agencies and organizations managing historical or mission-critical media collections. Potential users include:- Federal museums and archives- Military history departments- Government libraries and research organizations- Public affairs and communications divisions- Agencies with legacy audiovisual materialsWhether dealing with 16mm film reels, glass plate negatives, VHS tapes, or aerial reconnaissance images, PTFS provides the necessary expertise and infrastructure to digitize, preserve, and enhance the discoverability of your content.For Federal agencies looking to digitize legacy media collections, the DMA MDS contract offers a streamlined, secure, and cost-effective path forward. PTFS is ready to support your mission with unmatched expertise, technology, and care. To learn more or to initiate a task order under this contract, contact us at:

