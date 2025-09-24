PTFS Awarded Contract by ABMC for Historic Photo Conversion Project at Honolulu Memorial and Manila American Cemetery

PTFS - Knowvation AI software tools to empower users and content Knowvation CMS Picture of Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery with the two flags in front of it. Credit: American Battle Monuments Commission.

We are honored to contribute to ABMC’s mission of remembrance and honor. This project preserves history and ensures that future generations can engage with these powerful memorials in meaningful ways.” — Jon Sievert

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTFS (Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc.) is proud to announce its recent award from the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) to support the photo conversion and digital preservation of the Walls of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial and the Manila American Cemetery.This prestigious project honors the memory of fallen service members by digitally transforming thousands of commemorative photographs into accessible, searchable formats. PTFS will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) Textract to perform Optical Character Recognition (OCR) on the images, enabling full-text extraction and integration into ABMC’s Burial and Memorialization Electronic Directory (BMeD).The scope of work includes:• Digital Photograph Preparation: Inspection and readiness of over 2,100 images for processing.• OCR and PDF Creation: Conversion of images into searchable PDFs with full-text recognition.• Document Indexing: Record-level indexing to ensure precise data retrieval.• Image Enhancement: Auto-cropping, deskewing, and despeckling for optimal clarity.• Quality Assurance: 100% visual checks and additional QC for replacement images.• Integration into BMeD: Reconciliation and referencing of deliverables within ABMC’s digital directory.• Project Management and Secure Delivery: End-to-end oversight and secure transfer of digital assets.The contract includes a base year with four optional extension years, reflecting ABMC’s commitment to long-term digital preservation and PTFS’s proven capabilities in archival technology and data services.About ABMCThe American Battle Monuments Commission ( ABMC ) is an independent U.S. government agency responsible for commemorating the service and sacrifice of American armed forces. ABMC administers, operates, and maintains 26 permanent American military cemeteries and 32 federal memorials, monuments, and markers located around the world. It is also tasked with establishing and maintaining new memorials as directed by Congress. ABMC’s mission includes preserving historical records, enhancing public access to burial and memorialization data, and ensuring the dignity and accuracy of commemorative information.About PTFSProgressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS) is a leading provider of content management and digitization services for federal agencies. With over 25 years of experience, PTFS specializes in developing and supporting the Knowvation Content Services Platform (CSP), which powers systems like ABMC’s Burial and Memorialization Electronic Directory (BMeD). PTFS has deep expertise in cloud-based deployments, AI-enhanced search, and secure data handling. As the original developer of Knowvation, PTFS brings unmatched technical capabilities and institutional knowledge to projects requiring scalable, secure, and user-friendly digital solutions.

