PTFS Awarded Contract to Modernize Collection Management at U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center

Knowvation CMS PTFS - Knowvation AI software tools to empower users and content The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center is the nation's best resource for the study of strategic leadership, the global application of landpower, and the heritage of the U.S. Army, in honor of Soldiers, past and present.

PTFS and Knowvation were selected for a proven track record, technical excellence, and deep understanding of federal archival needs.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. ( PTFS ) is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (AHEC) at the Army War College to implement its Knowvation Content Services Platform (CSP) as AHEC’s new Collection Management System (CMS). This award marks a return to Carlisle Barracks for PTFS, which previously supported AHEC from 2002 to 2012. The new CMS will provide a robust, user-centric platform for managing and accessing AHEC’s extensive archival collections, including manuscripts, photographs, films, sound recordings, and educational materials. Knowvation CSP will deliver advanced capabilities such as AI-powered search, geospatial tagging, and full lifecycle tracking of archival materials—from acquisition through deaccession.PTFS’ solution was selected for its proven track record, technical excellence, and deep understanding of federal archival needs. The Knowvation platform, which has over 500 installations across government and commercial sectors, will be tailored to meet AHEC’s specific requirements, including compliance with DoD security standards and integration with existing Army systems. PTFS will also provide full implementation, training, and ongoing support services to ensure a seamless transition and long-term success. This award underscores PTFS’ commitment to preserving and enhancing access to the nation’s military heritage through innovative technology.About AHECThe U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (AHEC), located at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, is the premier facility for the preservation and study of U.S. Army history. AHEC collects, preserves, and makes accessible historical materials that support the research, education, and training needs of the U.S. Army and the public. Its collections include millions of items ranging from personal papers and photographs to official records and oral histories.About PTFSProgressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS), based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of content and archival management solutions with over 25 years of experience serving federal, civilian, and defense agencies. PTFS is the developer of Knowvation CSP and Bibliovation LSP, with over 500 installations worldwide. The company also operates a full-service digitization bureau and offers a comprehensive suite of services including system implementation, data migration, training, and technical support.

