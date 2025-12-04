National Infusion Collaborative Welcomes Fresenius Kabi as a Member Organization

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Infusion Collaborative (NIC) , the nation’s largest vendor-agnostic network of infusion leaders with over 800 member hospitals, announced today that Fresenius Kabi USA has joined as a member organization. Fresenius Kabi is a part of the global healthcare company Fresenius.Joining the NIC will allow Fresenius Kabi USA to collaborate with hospitals, health systems, and academic leaders across the country to advance infusion safety, optimize workflows, and share best practices. The company’s perspective as a global leader in both infusion therapies and infusion pumps brings valuable insight to conversations focused on safety, efficiency, and standardization.“Fresenius Kabi USA brings important expertise in infusion therapy and pump technology with their Ivenix Infusion System,” said Sean O’Neill, PharmD, Co-Chair of the National Infusion Collaborative and Chief Clinical Officer at Bainbridge Health . “Their perspective will strengthen our collective effort to share best practices and develop solutions that help clinicians focus more time on patient care and less time managing complexity.”“Joining the National Infusion Collaborative is an exciting opportunity for Fresenius Kabi USA to work alongside hospitals and health systems across the country,” said Pashmina Malik, PharmD, MPH, Vice President, Medical Affairs., Fresenius Kabi USA. “We are committed to advancing infusion safety and supporting clinicians with technologies and practices that help ensure patients receive the highest quality of care. The NIC provides an ideal forum for sharing knowledge, benchmarking performance, and learning from peers in the field.”NIC members participate in quarterly meetings, benchmarking reports, and collaborative projects designed to address key challenges in infusion safety and pharmacy operations. Members also engage in peer-to-peer learning and research initiatives designed to advance medication safety and operational efficiency. Fresenius Kabi USA’s engagement will help further the NIC’s mission of creating a national community that improves infusion practice for patients and clinicians alike.About the National Infusion Collaborative (NIC)Founded in partnership with Purdue University’s Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering and led by an independent steering committee of hospital members, the NIC is the largest vendor-agnostic collaborative of infusion practitioners in the United States. NIC provides a forum for hospitals and health systems to share best practices, benchmark performance, and collaborate on solutions that advance medication safety, efficiency, and standardization.About Fresenius KabiAs a global health care company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions. With more than 41,000 employees and present in more than 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to high-quality and lifesaving medicines and technologies.In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients’ nutritional status – notably as the only corporation offering both product groups. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more. Fresenius Kabi is a global leader in supplying blood collection bags and devices, supporting blood banks and health care facilities worldwide. The company’s I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to health care and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of almost 450 million patients annually. With the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of health care.Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing health care solutions on a global scale.For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com . To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/fresenius-kabi-usa ) and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/FreseniusKabiUSA ).About Bainbridge HealthBainbridge Health is a leading provider of infusion data management solutions, serving more than 800 hospitals nationwide. With its Med O.S.platform and Clinical Solutions team, Bainbridge Health helps hospitals prevent medication errors, reduce avoidable drug waste, improve clinician efficiency, and meet regulatory standards.About Purdue UniversityPurdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 107,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 58,000 at our main campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its comprehensive urban expansion, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.