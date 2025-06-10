Bainbridge Health Welcomes B. Braun to the National Infusion Collaborative™

Bainbridge Health announced that B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) has joined the National Infusion Collaborative (NIC).

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bainbridge Health, a leading provider of medication safety and stewardship solutions, today announced that B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a global medical technology leader, has joined the National Infusion Collaborative (NIC). As a leading infusion pump and solutions manufacturer, B. Braun's participation will enhance the NIC's mission to cultivate intra-industry collaboration and education.Bainbridge Health, in partnership with Purdue University’s Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering, a collaborative research leader working to improve the quality, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare delivery, launched the NIC in 2022 with a mission to improve the safety and stewardship of medication use. Since then, the NIC has grown to become the leading national network of infusion practitioners in the United States, championing national benchmarking and clinical education.B. Braun is recognized globally for its extensive portfolio of medical products and infusion therapy solutions designed to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. With its commitment to innovation, particularly in smart infusion systems and interoperability, B. Braun brings valuable expertise and practical insights to the NIC."We are excited to welcome B. Braun to the National Infusion Collaborative," said Sean O'Neill, Pharm.D., Co-Chair of the NIC and Chief Clinical Officer of Bainbridge Health. "Their dedication to safe and effective medication delivery technology and long-term support of industry collaboration aligns closely with the NIC’s goal of fostering safer and more efficient medication management practices. We look forward to their participation.”"B. Braun is proud to join the National Infusion Collaborative and work with other healthcare leaders to enhance infusion safety and patient care," said Jonathan Stapley, Senior Director of Marketing at B. Braun. "Our commitment to interoperability and patient-centered innovation aligns with the NIC's objectives, and we look forward to contributing to this important community."Through the NIC, Bainbridge Health, B. Braun, and the other hospital, academic, and industry members aim to reduce medication errors, share best practices, and drive advancements in infusion therapy that improve healthcare delivery nationwide.For additional information about Bainbridge Health and the National Infusion Collaborative, please visit bainbridgehealth.com/national-infusion-collaborative/. About Purdue UniversityPurdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 107,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 58,000 at our main campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its comprehensive urban expansion, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives. About Bainbridge HealthA spin-off company of a Philadelphia-based Health System, Bainbridge Health is on a mission to solve Pharmacy's Biggest Challenges. Through its Med O.S.platform of products, Bainbridge helps hospitals and health systems improve the safety, efficiency, and stewardship of medication delivery. We are proud to partner with hundreds of hospitals, health-systems and academic partners across the United States.Media Contact: Joanne Hatfield, Pharm.D., BCPS Co-Chair, National Infusion Collaborative, joannehatfield@bainbridgehealth.comAbout B. BraunB. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we’re uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculapand CAPS. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertisephilosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

