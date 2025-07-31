National Infusion Collaborative Launches Listserv to Strengthen Communication Among Infusion Leaders Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Infusion Collaborative (NIC) is proud to announce the launch of its official Listserv, a new digital forum designed to support open dialogue, resource sharing, and peer connection among professionals working in infusion safety and medication management across the country.The NIC was founded to bring together pharmacists, clinicians and other healthcare leaders who are dedicated to improving the quality, safety, and standardization of medication practices. With representation from over 600 leading health systems and institutions nationwide, the NIC has quickly become a trusted platform for driving continuing education and quality improvement.As part of its ongoing mission to foster collaboration and accelerate innovation, the NIC’s new Listserv will function as a central communication hub. Members can ask questions, share insights, crowdsource strategies, and build relationships with peers navigating similar challenges associated with smart infusion pump data management.“We have received significant feedback from members that real-time connection and peer support are critical to advancing safe medication practices,” said Sean O'Neill, Pharm.D., Co-Chair of the NIC and Chief Clinical Officer of Bainbridge Health. “The NIC Listserv creates a shared space where this focused community of practitioners can learn from one another and advance together.”The Listserv is available to registered NIC hospital and academic members. Whether you're launching a drug library optimization project, tackling alert fatigue, or looking for strategies to improve pump-EHR integration, the forum is designed to support practical, real-world discussion grounded in clinical and operational experience.To learn more about the National Infusion Collaborative please visit: https://www.bainbridgehealth.com/national-infusion-collaborative About the National Infusion Collaborative (NIC)The National Infusion Collaborative (NIC) is a community of healthcare leaders committed to advancing the safety, consistency, and effectiveness of infusion medication practices in hospitals and health systems. Through shared benchmarking, peer learning, and strategic initiatives, the NIC works to improve medication administration and patient outcomes across the country.About Bainbridge HealthA spin-off company of a Philadelphia-based Health System, Bainbridge Health is on a mission to solve Pharmacy's Biggest Challenges. Through its Med O.S.platform of products, Bainbridge helps hospitals and health systems improve the safety, efficiency, and stewardship of medication delivery. We are proud to partner with hundreds of hospitals, health-systems and academic partners across the United States.Media Contact: Joanne Hatfield, Pharm.D., BCPS Co-Chair, National Infusion Collaborative, joannehatfield@bainbridgehealth.com

