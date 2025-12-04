Marc Adams Raises $100M to Help Companies Scale Without Dilution or Debt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board advisor, mentor, and best-selling author Marc Adams today announced that he has secured a further $100 million in capital support to Support his Double & Keep It™ Framework — a non-dilutive growth system designed for established companies, creator-led enterprises, and leadership teams seeking to increase profitability, scale, and prepare for exit without equity dilution, debt, personal guarantees, or loss of control.“For too long, businesses and creator-operated enterprises have been told their only growth options involve giving up equity or taking on debt,” said Marc Adams, creator of the framework. “This additional capital support allows us to work with more qualifying enterprises that want to grow, strengthen valuation, and maintain full ownership of what they’ve built.”About the Double & Keep It™ FrameworkThe Double & Keep It™ Framework provides a structured approach to scaling, profitability expansion, value enhancement, and exit preparation. While the underlying methodology remains confidential, the system is designed for enterprises seeking non-dilutive, control-preserving growth, allowing founders and leadership teams to strengthen long-term outcomes without compromising ownership.If this aligns with your growth or exit ambitions, contact details are provided below.About Marc AdamsMarc Adams is a board advisor, mentor, speaker, sought-after podcast guest, and author of the best-selling book Secrets to 10Xing Your Business and Cashing Out Tax-Free.He specialises in doubling the value of businesses and creator-led enterprises in 12 months or less, without equity dilution, personal guarantees, leveraged debt, or loss of control.Marc works with founders, creators, leadership teams, and family-run enterprises seeking to scale, improve profitability, enhance valuation, and—where appropriate—prepare for an exit that enables them to retain more of the wealth they have created.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.