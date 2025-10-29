Marc Adams Secures second $100 Million Credit Facility to Fund Growth, MBOs, and MBIs

Funding supports profitable businesses generating $1M+ in annual EBITDA, providing flexible credit for growth, acquisitions, MBO's and MBI's.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Adams today announced that Acquisitions4You LLC has secured a second $100 million credit facility through it’s funding partners to support further business growth, management buy-outs (MBOs), management buy-ins (MBIs), for established companies generating $750,000 or more in annual EBITDA, based in North America, Europe, The UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle EastThis additional and new facility provides flexible credit solutions for scale, acquisitions, MBO's and MBI's , helping founders and management teams unlock capital, accelerate scale, and achieve strategic exits while maintaining control without dilution.“Our mission is to empower operators and management teams with intelligent capital that fuels fast paced growth,” said Marc Adams, founder of Acquisitions4You LLC. “This credit facility enables established businesses to execute management buy-ins, buy-outs, and growth strategies with confidence and speed.”About Acquisitions4You LLCAcquisitions4You LLC is a U.S.-based advisory and investment firm helping founders and management teams scale, acquire, and exit businesses strategically. The firm provides funding, advisory, and structuring solutions that enable growth, value creation, and efficient exits.Media Contact:Marc AdamsAcquisitions4You LLC1309 Coffeen Avenue, STE 12692Sheridan, WY 82801Website: https://www.acquisitions4you.com

