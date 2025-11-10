Marc Adams Secures $30 Million Debt Facility to Accelerate Growth for U.S. Service-Based Companies

Funding underscores strong investor confidence in the U.S. economy and supports service-based businesses generating $750,000+ in annual EBITDA with capital.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Adams today announced that Acquisitions4You LLC has secured a $30 million debt-based funding line from its institutional lending partners to support the expansion of profitable, service-oriented companies across the United States.This new facility provides flexible, non-dilutive credit solutions designed to empower founders and management teams to scale operations, finance strategic initiatives, and position their companies for high-value exits — all while retaining full ownership control.“This funding line reflects the continued confidence investors have in the resilience of the U.S. economy and in our ability to match the right capital with the right companies,” said Marc Adams, founder of Acquisitions4You LLC. “Our focus is on helping service-based businesses accelerate growth and reach their next milestone without giving up equity.”The $30 million facility extends Acquisitions4You’s proven track record in structuring tailored financing solutions for established companies, particularly those generating $750,000 or more in EBITDA. The firm continues to collaborate closely with lenders and private investors to fund sustainable, high-return growth opportunities.About Acquisitions4You LLCAcquisitions4You LLC is a U.S.-based advisory and investment firm specializing in funding, acquisitions, and exit strategy for established businesses. The firm helps founders and management teams access intelligent capital, structure growth plans, and achieve value-driven exits.

