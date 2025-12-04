SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2025 CYBERSECURED AWARDS
Security Today is pleased to announce the winners of its fifth annual CyberSecured Awards program.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Today, a provider of security news, insights and product information for security suppliers, end users and IT decision makers, a part of Converge360, is pleased to announce the winners of its fifth annual CyberSecured Awards program.
This distinguished program celebrates organizations whose network solutions and cybersecurity innovations strengthen the safety of our digital world. This year, 16 outstanding companies are being honored for their achievements.
“Each year, the cybersecurity landscape becomes more complex, and yet the innovators we honor today continue to rise to that challenge,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief and publisher of Security Today. “The organizations recognized through our CyberSecured Awards demonstrate a relentless commitment to safeguarding the systems, data and infrastructure that keep our world connected.”
“As threats evolve, so must our resolve. These 16 companies exemplify the ingenuity and leadership required to advance cybersecurity in meaningful, measurable ways. Their work not only strengthens the digital ecosystem we all rely on but also sets the standard for what the future of security innovation looks like.”
2025 Winners
Access Control
Hanwha Vision OnCAFE from Hanwha Vision America
Agentic AI Platforms
Airrived from Airrived
AI Security, Machine Learning
Smart Privacy Masks from IDIS
Analytics for Security
Stellifii from Wireless CCTV Ltd
Authentication
uTrust FIDO2 GOV Security Keys from Hirsch
Automated Security Controls Assessment (ASCA)
Mark43 Fortified from Mark43
Cloud Security
Rhombus Platform – Cloud-Managed Physical Security Powered by AI from Rhombus
Data Loss Prevention
Keepit platform from Keepit
Digital Executive Protection
Digital Executive Protection Platform & Framework from BlackCloak
Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity
Keepit platform from Keepit
Identity Management
Omada Identity Cloud from Omada
Incident Response
Thrive Incident Response and Remediation from Thrive
Network Security
Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Omnis CyberStream from NETSCOUT
Network Surveillance Camera
AXIS Q1728 Block Camera from Axis Communications
Network Surveillance Camera – Thermal
DINION thermal 8100i from Bosch Video Systems
Network Surveillance Camera – AI
i-PRO U-series camera line from i-PRO
Security Automation and Response
Rhombus Rules Engine with ChatGPT Integration from Rhombus
Security Infrastructure Solutions
Genetec Cloudlink 210 from Genetec
###
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, Converge360 readers have trusted its B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. Convereg360 brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connects them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
