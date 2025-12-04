SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2025 CYBERSECURED AWARDS

Security Today is pleased to announce the winners of its fifth annual CyberSecured Awards program.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security Today , a provider of security news, insights and product information for security suppliers, end users and IT decision makers, a part of Converge360 , is pleased to announce the winners of its fifth annual CyberSecured Awards program.This distinguished program celebrates organizations whose network solutions and cybersecurity innovations strengthen the safety of our digital world. This year, 16 outstanding companies are being honored for their achievements.“Each year, the cybersecurity landscape becomes more complex, and yet the innovators we honor today continue to rise to that challenge,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief and publisher of Security Today. “The organizations recognized through our CyberSecured Awards demonstrate a relentless commitment to safeguarding the systems, data and infrastructure that keep our world connected.”“As threats evolve, so must our resolve. These 16 companies exemplify the ingenuity and leadership required to advance cybersecurity in meaningful, measurable ways. Their work not only strengthens the digital ecosystem we all rely on but also sets the standard for what the future of security innovation looks like.”2025 WinnersAccess ControlHanwha Vision OnCAFE from Hanwha Vision AmericaAgentic AI PlatformsAirrived from AirrivedAI Security, Machine LearningSmart Privacy Masks from IDISAnalytics for SecurityStellifii from Wireless CCTV LtdAuthenticationuTrust FIDO2 GOV Security Keys from HirschAutomated Security Controls Assessment (ASCA)Mark43 Fortified from Mark43Cloud SecurityRhombus Platform – Cloud-Managed Physical Security Powered by AI from RhombusData Loss PreventionKeepit platform from KeepitDigital Executive ProtectionDigital Executive Protection Platform & Framework from BlackCloakDisaster Recovery/Business ContinuityKeepit platform from KeepitIdentity ManagementOmada Identity Cloud from OmadaIncident ResponseThrive Incident Response and Remediation from ThriveNetwork SecurityOmnis Cyber Intelligence with Omnis CyberStream from NETSCOUTNetwork Surveillance CameraAXIS Q1728 Block Camera from Axis CommunicationsNetwork Surveillance Camera – ThermalDINION thermal 8100i from Bosch Video SystemsNetwork Surveillance Camera – AIi-PRO U-series camera line from i-PROSecurity Automation and ResponseRhombus Rules Engine with ChatGPT Integration from RhombusSecurity Infrastructure SolutionsGenetec Cloudlink 210 from Genetec###About Security TodaySecurity Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.About Converge360For more than two decades, Converge360 readers have trusted its B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. Convereg360 brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connects them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

