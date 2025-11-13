CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Campus Technology and THE Journal are excited to announce the 2025 Product of the Year award program winners.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campus Technology , the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal , dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, both a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, are excited to announce the 2025 Product of the Year award program winners.This annual program recognizes the most innovative products and services making a significant impact on the evolution of education technology.This year, Campus Technology is honoring 16 brands for their solutions in higher education, while THE Journal is recognizing eight brands for their solutions in K-12.“2025’s Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology,” said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. “We’re proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community.”2025 WinnersAcademic Integrity/Anti-plagiarism Tool (Campus Technology)Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, TurnitinAcademic Integrity/Anti-plagiarism Tool (THE Journal)Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, TurnitinAccessibility & Captioning Tools (Campus Technology)Platinum: Ally, AnthologyGold: EchoVideo, Echo360Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (Campus Technology)Platinum: EngageSeries, Assessment Technologies Institute, an Ascend Learning brandAdaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (THE Journal)Platinum: IXL, IXL LearningAI-based tool (other) (Campus Technology)Platinum: GoReact, Echo360AI-based tool for content creation (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoVideo, Echo360Gold: EchoPoll, Echo360AI-based tool for student feedback (Campus Technology)Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, TurnitinGold: [TIE] Studiosity, Studiosity; and GoReact, Echo360AI-based tool for student feedback (THE Journal)Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, TurnitinAI-based tool for tutoring (Campus Technology)Platinum: VitalSource’s Bookshelf+, VitalSourceAnonymous Reporting Tool (Campus Technology)Platinum: RealResponse Anonymous Reporting, RealResponseAnonymous Reporting Tool (THE Journal)Platinum: RealResponse Anonymous Reporting, RealResponseAssessment (Campus Technology)Platinum: GoReact, Echo360Gold: Echo360's Echosystem, Echo360Assessment (THE Journal)Platinum: IXL, IXL LearningCampus Experience Platform (Campus Technology)Platinum: Pathify Campus Experience Platform, PathifyCampus Safety Platform (Campus Technology)Platinum: Sign In App, Sign In SolutionsCareer Prep (Campus Technology)Platinum: Ellucian Journey, EllucianCareer Prep (THE Journal)Platinum: iCEV’s Comprehensive Solution, iCEVClassroom Furnishings (Campus Technology)Platinum: EVOLVE Lectern - "The Swiss Army Knife of Lecterns", Computer Comforts, Inc.Classroom Furnishings (THE Journal)Platinum: EVOLVE Lectern - "The Swiss Army Knife of Lecterns", Computer Comforts, Inc.Classroom Management, Culture or Student Success System (Campus Technology)Platinum: Classroom Manager, ManagedMethodsCybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology)Platinum: Cloud Monitor, ManagedMethodsCybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology)Platinum: Cloud Monitor, ManagedMethodsE-Learning Authoring Tool (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoInk, Echo360Formative Assessment (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoPoll, Echo360Global Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions (Campus Technology)Platinum: ISSS Next Gen, Terra DottaLanguage Learning Program (THE Journal)Platinum: Rosetta Stone, IXL LearningLearning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (Campus Technology)Platinum: [TIE] Blackboard, Anthology; and Echo360's Echosystem, Echo360Lecture Capture/Screen Recording (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoVideo, Echo360Math Program (THE Journal)Platinum: [TIE] InsightMath, MIND Education; and IXL Math, IXL LearningMultimedia Authoring Suite & Creative Software (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoInk, Echo360Projector: Short-Throw (Campus Technology)Platinum: Epson PowerLite L790SE, Epson AmericaReading Program (THE Journal)Platinum: IXL Language Arts , IXL LearningRemote/Distance Learning Platform (Campus Technology)Platinum: Echo360's Echosystem, Echo360Software and Application Access Portal (Campus Technology)Platinum: AppsAnywhere, AppsAnywhereStudent Information System (THE Journal)Platinum: Synergy Student Information Suite, Edupoint Educational SystemsStudent Success/Retention (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoPoll, Echo360Training/Professional Development (Campus Technology)Platinum: EchoPoll, Echo360Video/Web Conferencing Hardware (Camera) (Campus Technology)Platinum: Logitech Rally Camera Streamline Kit, LogitechWeb Security (Campus Technology)Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethodsWeb Security (THE Journal)Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethodsInformation on the 2026 Campus Technology/THE Journal Product of the Year awards will be available in 2026.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Campus TechnologyCampus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.About THE JournalTHE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K-12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.

