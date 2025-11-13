CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Campus Technology and THE Journal are excited to announce the 2025 Product of the Year award program winners.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus Technology, the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal, dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, both a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, are excited to announce the 2025 Product of the Year award program winners.
This annual program recognizes the most innovative products and services making a significant impact on the evolution of education technology.
This year, Campus Technology is honoring 16 brands for their solutions in higher education, while THE Journal is recognizing eight brands for their solutions in K-12.
“2025’s Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology,” said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. “We’re proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community.”
2025 Winners
Academic Integrity/Anti-plagiarism Tool (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, Turnitin
Academic Integrity/Anti-plagiarism Tool (THE Journal)
Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, Turnitin
Accessibility & Captioning Tools (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Ally, Anthology
Gold: EchoVideo, Echo360
Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Engage® Series, Assessment Technologies Institute®, an Ascend Learning brand
Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (THE Journal)
Platinum: IXL, IXL Learning
AI-based tool (other) (Campus Technology)
Platinum: GoReact, Echo360
AI-based tool for content creation (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoVideo, Echo360
Gold: EchoPoll, Echo360
AI-based tool for student feedback (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, Turnitin
Gold: [TIE] Studiosity, Studiosity; and GoReact, Echo360
AI-based tool for student feedback (THE Journal)
Platinum: Turnitin Clarity, Turnitin
AI-based tool for tutoring (Campus Technology)
Platinum: VitalSource’s Bookshelf+, VitalSource
Anonymous Reporting Tool (Campus Technology)
Platinum: RealResponse Anonymous Reporting, RealResponse
Anonymous Reporting Tool (THE Journal)
Platinum: RealResponse Anonymous Reporting, RealResponse
Assessment (Campus Technology)
Platinum: GoReact, Echo360
Gold: Echo360's Echosystem, Echo360
Assessment (THE Journal)
Platinum: IXL, IXL Learning
Campus Experience Platform (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Pathify Campus Experience Platform, Pathify
Campus Safety Platform (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Sign In App, Sign In Solutions
Career Prep (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Ellucian Journey, Ellucian
Career Prep (THE Journal)
Platinum: iCEV’s Comprehensive Solution, iCEV
Classroom Furnishings (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EVOLVE Lectern - "The Swiss Army Knife of Lecterns", Computer Comforts, Inc.
Classroom Furnishings (THE Journal)
Platinum: EVOLVE Lectern - "The Swiss Army Knife of Lecterns", Computer Comforts, Inc.
Classroom Management, Culture or Student Success System (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Classroom Manager, ManagedMethods
Cybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Cloud Monitor, ManagedMethods
Cybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Cloud Monitor, ManagedMethods
E-Learning Authoring Tool (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoInk, Echo360
Formative Assessment (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoPoll, Echo360
Global Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions (Campus Technology)
Platinum: ISSS Next Gen, Terra Dotta
Language Learning Program (THE Journal)
Platinum: Rosetta Stone, IXL Learning
Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (Campus Technology)
Platinum: [TIE] Blackboard, Anthology; and Echo360's Echosystem, Echo360
Lecture Capture/Screen Recording (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoVideo, Echo360
Math Program (THE Journal)
Platinum: [TIE] InsightMath, MIND Education; and IXL Math, IXL Learning
Multimedia Authoring Suite & Creative Software (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoInk, Echo360
Projector: Short-Throw (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Epson PowerLite L790SE, Epson America
Reading Program (THE Journal)
Platinum: IXL Language Arts , IXL Learning
Remote/Distance Learning Platform (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Echo360's Echosystem, Echo360
Software and Application Access Portal (Campus Technology)
Platinum: AppsAnywhere, AppsAnywhere
Student Information System (THE Journal)
Platinum: Synergy Student Information Suite, Edupoint Educational Systems
Student Success/Retention (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoPoll, Echo360
Training/Professional Development (Campus Technology)
Platinum: EchoPoll, Echo360
Video/Web Conferencing Hardware (Camera) (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Logitech Rally Camera Streamline Kit, Logitech
Web Security (Campus Technology)
Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods
Web Security (THE Journal)
Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods
Information on the 2026 Campus Technology/THE Journal Product of the Year awards will be available in 2026.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Campus Technology
Campus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.
About THE Journal
THE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K-12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.
