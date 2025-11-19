REDMOND CHANNEL PARTNER UNVEILS NEW RCP PARTNER DIRECTORY: A PREMIER DESTINATION FOR DISCOVERING TOP MSPS

Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) is proud to announce the launch of the new RCP Partner Directory, a searchable listing to connect IT pros with MSPs.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redmond Channel Partner (RCP), the only independent news source focused on the needs, concerns and issues of the Microsoft partner community and a part of Converge360, is proud to announce the launch of the new RCP Partner Directory , a comprehensive, searchable listing designed to provide IT leaders, Microsoft professionals and business decision-makers with a single destination to find the industry’s leading Managed Service Providers (MSPs).The directory provides MSPs with unparalleled visibility in front of decision-makers who rely on trusted partners to support digital transformation, cloud optimization, cybersecurity, infrastructure modernization and ongoing IT strategy. With the channel evolving faster than ever, this directory is an essential resource for organizations seeking proven expertise.A Platform Built for Discovery and OpportunityTechnology buyers across the enterprise technology ecosystem can use the RCP Partner Directory to quickly identify MSPs that match their specific needs. The directory’s search and filtering capabilities make it easy to browse providers by services offered, geographic coverage and company size, helping users narrow the field to partners best aligned with their requirements.“The RCP Partner Directory is more than a list. It’s a destination,” said Dan LaBianca, President of Converge360. “It’s where decision-makers can turn when they’re actively seeking trusted MSPs, and where MSPs can gain the kind of visibility that directly drives relationships and revenue.”Sponsorship and Branding OpportunitiesFor MSPs looking to increase their market presence, the RCP Partner Directory offers a suite of premium sponsorship packages designed to elevate visibility among IT professionals and decision-makers. These packages allow partners to enhance their listings, secure premium placement and pair directory visibility with high-impact branding opportunities across RCP and its sister brand Redmondmag —the go-to source for enterprise IT and DevOps professionals for all things Microsoft—through editorial and marketing channels.A Valuable Resource for the Enterprise Technology EcosystemWith digital transformation at the forefront of organizational strategy, IT buyers are more selective than ever. The RCP Partner Directory simplifies the process of finding the right providers by gathering best-in-class MSPs into one trusted, centralized hub.Whether an organization is seeking a partner for cloud migrations, managed security, infrastructure support, compliance, AI implementation or ongoing IT operations, the directory connects them with MSPs who have demonstrated expertise and proven results.The directory can be accessed at https://rcpmag.com/partners/lists/partner-directory.aspx For sponsorship opportunities, contact Olivia Urizar at oliviaurizar@1105media.com.About Redmond Channel PartnerAs the only independent news source focused on the needs, concerns and issues of the Microsoft partner community, Redmond Channel Partner, a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, covers news and analysis about Microsoft programs and incentives for MSPs, VARs, ISVs, CSPs and Solution Providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.