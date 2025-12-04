Sabio Group Strengthens Operating Board with Two Key Appointments
Sabio Group Strengthens Operating Board with Two Key Appointments: Mark Starkey as Chief Commercial Officer and Katherine Watkins as Chief People Officer
These appointments reinforce Sabio’s commitment to driving commercial excellence and fostering a people-first culture while shaping the company’s future to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid advances in AI and digital transformation.
Mark Starkey, brings extensive experience in commercial leadership and building high-performing teams. In his new role, Mark will lead Sabio’s global commercial operation, supported by regional Managing Directors. His focus will be on strengthening commercial performance and delivering exceptional value for clients.
Mark Starkey commented:
“I’m thrilled to join Sabio. We have the talent, experience and track record to help enterprises modernise customer engagement with AI; confidently, at speed and at scale.”
Katherine Watkins joins Sabio as an accomplished HR leader with a proven record of driving transformational people strategies across global, regulated and high-growth environments. She will lead Sabio’s global people agenda, championing talent development, elevating organisational culture and ensuring Sabio stands out as an employer of choice as the Group scales worldwide.
With deep experience gained in FCA-regulated sectors and across accountancy, insurance, B2B start-ups, banking, BPO and the armed forces, Katherine brings a rare blend of commercial edge and operational discipline.
Katherine Watkins said:
"I am joining Sabio at such an exciting stage in its journey. People are at the heart of every successful organisation and I look forward to working with the team to create an environment where our colleagues can thrive and deliver outstanding experiences for our clients."
Andy Roberts, CEO of Sabio Group, added:
"Strengthening our Operating Board with Mark and Katherine is a major step forward for Sabio. Mark’s commercial expertise and Katherine’s people-first approach will be instrumental as we continue to scale globally and deliver on our vision of transforming customer experience through innovation and AI-driven solutions. We’re delighted to welcome them both to the team."
