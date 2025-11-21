AI Revolution Hits European Insurance: Sabio Group In Record-Breaking Google Cloud Deployment
Spanish insurer IMA Iberica leapfrogs industry giants with Europe's largest Google Agent Assist implementation, creating 5,000-strong virtual workforce
The deployment, carried out by AI-first customer experience leader, Sabio Group, transforms 200 agents into AI-augmented specialists, armed with instant access to 40,000+ insurance documents and processing 45,000 monthly customer interactions.
The numbers speak louder than any AI hype: fully automated interactions equivalent to 5,000 FTE workers, call summary generation reduced from minutes to seconds, and €15,000 monthly revenue generation – all delivered in just 12 months from concept to production.
“Most organisations are still strategising their AI dreams whilst we're delivering industrial-scale reality,” states Gabriel Rodriguez, Country Manager for Sabio Spain. “Our 20-year AI and automation heritage - and our intimate partnership with Google Cloud - including three dedicated Google specialists embedded in this project - means we don't just implement technology, we fundamentally reimagine what's possible.”
The deployment represents a masterclass in complex integration, connecting Google's cutting-edge foundation models with IMA's legacy Avaya infrastructure. The solution delivers five game-changing capabilities: natural language knowledge queries, real-time transcription, contextual recommendations, automated call summaries and automated call classification.
“Sabio didn't just deliver technology – they delivered transformation,” confirms Rafik Allaoua Baddaoui, Director of Information Systems and General Services at IMA Iberica. “While our competitors struggle with basic automation, we're processing insurance queries across 80 different clients with AI that actually understands context. Aross our Spanish operations, the impact has been staggering already: agents love it, customers get better service, and our operations in Italy and Belgium are clamouring for the same capability.”
Sabio is now developing industry-specific AI frameworks based on the IMA model, positioning to replicate this success across Europe's €300 billion insurance sector in the first instance.
Gabriel adds: “We've proven that enterprise AI isn't about proof-of-concepts and pilots – it's about processing millions of real customer interactions with measurable business impact. Our Google Cloud expertise, combined with proprietary development capabilities, means we're not waiting for the future of customer experience – we're building it, one massive deployment at a time.”
The deployment follows Sabio's recent AI-related award-winning streak, following 'Best use of AI' recognition alongside Transcom and Avaya at GITEX Global and 'Best use of Data & Insights' for British Airways at the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards.
A Success Highlighted at ExpoRC
IMA Iberica and Sabio’s success was highlighted further at the recent RCExpo in Spain. During a round table interview entitled, “From Data to Emotion: IMA Ibérica’s Journey Toward a Generative Customer Experience,” Rafik provided insights into the company’s decade-long transformation process carried out with Sabio’s support. He said: “The move into generative AI came from our technicians’ need to handle a huge volume of calls, as well as to support the variety of product types that make up our service — from home assistance to travel assistance — and the language requirements involved.”
Daniel Gil, AI & Automation Specialist at Sabio and part of the team that brought this project to life at IMA Ibérica, added: “Generative AI is excellent for working with text and enables us to transcribe audio, meaning we can provide technicians with real-time documentary support without relying on the previous online documentation system. It also helps with the documentation management for each customer interaction.” Daniel stressed the importance of customers being open to guidance: “It’s crucial that clients allow our team to advise them on the range of services Sabio offers — otherwise they start blind, which consumes enormous internal and external resources and leads to burnout. This is why collaborating with experts is so important.”
Moderated by Sabio’s IMA Ibercia customer manager, José María Galdona, the session served as a valuable meeting point for professionals to explore the entire process from both the provider and client perspectives. The event also emphasised the importance of correctly identifying each organisation’s needs and approaching each implementation with caution and strategic adaptation, since — contrary to popular belief — artificial intelligence is not a rigid or fixed technology.
