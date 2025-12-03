Disrupt ‘26: Sabio Expands Europe’s Leading CX Programme

Sabio has announced the 2026 dates for Disrupt, Europe’s flagship customer experience event series, spanning four major European cities

The expansion across Europe shows that organisations are moving beyond the hype and focusing on real outcomes in customer service and experience”
— Andy Roberts, CEO, Sabio
Each event is focused on the pressing challenges and real opportunities of AI in customer experience. Senior leaders will gather to share strategies, insights, and experience of delivering AI-powered CX in the real world. Disrupt in 2026 is set to unite over 600 CX leaders who want to turn AI ambition into business outcomes.

Andy Roberts, CEO of Sabio Group, says:

“The expansion across Europe shows that organisations are moving beyond the hype and focusing on real outcomes in customer service and experience. Disrupt stands out because it connects leaders directly with businesses already delivering transformation at scale – not just talking about it.”

Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer at Sabio, adds:

“Disrupt is widely regarded as a key event in the European CX calendar. We’re pleased to bring the programme closer to our customers in Northern Europe with new editions in The Netherlands and France. This expansion is about meeting real demand from CX leaders for practical, honest discussions on AI that deliver value now.”

Disrupt 2026 features the 5% of organisations succeeding with AI in CX. Attendees get:

Complete AI maturity roadmaps — from data to autonomy

Real-world blueprints for autonomous customer interactions

Proven models for building trust while automating at scale

Direct access to leaders already delivering results

Stuart Dorman concludes:

“Our UK and European programme reflects a clear shift in how organisations approach customer experience. Disrupt has become a trusted forum for leaders because we focus on practical transformation, showcasing businesses already delivering results with AI in production today.”

Registrations are now open and spaces are already filling fast! Register your interest now.

ends

